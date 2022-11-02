Advanced search
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:16 2022-11-02 am EDT
48.40 EUR   +1.17%
04:30aCoca Cola Europacific Partners : CCEP Q3 Trading Update
PU
04:27aCoca-Cola Europacific Partners Raises 2022 Guidance as 3Q Revenue Rose
DJ
03:30aCoca-Cola Europacific Partners Q3 Revenue Up 20%; Board Declares Record Dividend
MT
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Raises 2022 Guidance as 3Q Revenue Rose

11/02/2022 | 04:27am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC on Wednesday lifted its full-year guidance and declared a record dividend after its third-quarter revenue rose.

The beverage company said quarterly comparable revenue increased 20% to 4.75 billion euros ($4.69 billion) compared with the same period a year earlier. The company said key to its performance was continued recovery of the away-from-home channel, a return to travel and tourism, good summer weather in Europe and a resilient home channel.

The board declared a dividend for the full year of EUR1.68 a share, a 20% increase on 2021.

The company said it expects 2022 revenue to grow in the 15% to 16% range on a comparable basis, up from a previous range of 11% to 13%. Operating profit's comparable growth is expected in the 11% to 12% range from a previous range of 9% to 11%.

"We are confident in the resilience of our robust categories and the strength of the relationships we have with our customers, who continue to share in our success, despite a more uncertain outlook," Chief Executive Damian Gammell said.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners also raised its mid-term objectives. The company targets revenue growth of around 4%, up from previously low single digit, and comparable operating growth of 7%, previously mid-single digit.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 0427ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 1.17% 48.4 Real-time Quote.-2.53%
