Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Results of 2023 AGM
05/25/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (the "Company") was held at 1A Wimpole Street, London, W1G 0EA, United Kingdom on 24 May 2023.
All 30 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 25 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 26 to 30 were passed as special resolutions.
The results of the polls are set out below:
Resolution
For (see note 1)
Against (see note 1)
Issued share
Votes
capital
withheld (see
Votes
%
Votes
%
represented
note 3)
by votes
(see note 2)
%
1
Receipt of the Report
401,608,982
99.99
26,657
0.01
87.53
128,634
and Accounts
2
Approval of the
Directors' Remuneration
398,060,389
99.10
3,633,330
0.90
87.54
70,554
Policy
3
Approval of the
Directors' Remuneration
326,900,982
81.46
74,386,007
18.54
87.46
477,284
Report
4
Election of Mary Harris
as a director of the
396,165,343
98.62
5,556,799
1.38
87.55
42,131
Company
5
Election of Nicolas
Mirzayantz as a director
400,647,801
99.73
1,072,640
0.27
87.55
43,832
of the Company
6
Election of Nancy Quan
as a director of the
398,247,371
99.15
3,424,603
0.85
87.54
92,299
Company
7
Re-election of Manolo
Arroyo as a director of
327,016,025
81.52
74,146,730
18.48
87.43
601,518
the Company
8
Re-election of John
Bryant as a director of
383,925,736
95.57
17,796,001
4.43
87.55
42,536
the Company
9
Re-election of José
Ignacio Comenge as a
340,400,836
84.85
60,755,599
15.15
87.43
607,838
director of the Company
10
Re-election of Damian
Gammell as a director of
399,665,278
99.49
2,051,202
0.51
87.55
47,793
the Company
11
Re-election of Nathalie
Gaveau as a director of
400,239,659
99.63
1,481,491
0.37
87.55
43,123
the Company
12
Re-election of Álvaro
Gómez-Trénor Aguilar
398,255,592
99.15
3,410,195
0.85
87.54
98,486
as a director of the
Company
13
Re-election of Thomas
H Johnson as a director
380,352,717
94.68
21,369,090
5.32
87.55
42,466
of the Company
14
Re-election of Dagmar
Kollmann as a director
396,872,734
98.79
4,849,967
1.21
87.55
41,572
of the Company
15
Re-election of Alfonso
Líbano Daurella as a
398,282,906
99.16
3,388,947
0.84
87.54
92,420
director of the Company
16
Re-election of Mark
Price as a director of the
397,432,894
98.93
4,289,121
1.07
87.55
42,258
Company
Classification - Internal
Resolution
For (see note 1)
Against (see note 1)
Issued share
Votes
capital
withheld (see
Votes
%
Votes
%
represented
note 3)
by votes
(see note 2)
%
17
Re-election of Mario
Rotllant Solá as a
398,299,343
99.16
3,371,732
0.84
87.54
93,198
director of the Company
18
Re-election of Dessi
Temperley as a director
395,888,495
98.55
5,826,476
1.45
87.55
49,302
of the Company
19
Re-election of Garry
Watts as a director of
400,282,236
99.64
1,440,199
0.36
87.55
41,838
the Company
20
Reappointment of the
394,397,371
98.18
7,312,398
1.82
87.55
54,504
Auditor
21
Remuneration of the
400,455,127
99.69
1,244,559
0.31
87.55
64,587
Auditor
22
Political Donations
400,327,265
99.84
634,426
0.16
87.38
802,582
23
Authority to allot new
390,691,176
97.26
10,997,388
2.74
87.54
75,709
shares
24
Waiver of mandatory
offer provisions set out
in Rule 9 of the
183,391,655
78.07
51,524,688
21.93
51.20
166,847,930
Takeover Code (see
note 4)
25
Approval of Long Term
398,632,467
99.24
3,054,500
0.76
87.54
77,306
Incentive Plan
26
General authority to
disapply pre-emption
398,050,840
99.38
2,465,812
0.62
87.29
1,247,621
rights
27
General authority to
disapply pre-emption
rights in connection with
397,109,783
99.14
3,462,858
0.86
87.30
1,191,632
an acquisition or
specified capital
investment
28
Authority to purchase
400,401,708
99.78
873,833
0.22
87.45
488,732
own shares on market
29
Authority to purchase
394,934,181
98.42
6,335,082
1.58
87.45
495,010
own shares off market
30
Notice period for
general meetings other
390,811,804
97.29
10,895,895
2.71
87.55
56,574
than annual general
meetings
Notes:
Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
As at 4.30pm on Monday 22 May 2023, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 458,846,191 ordinary shares in issue.
A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
Resolution 24 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.
Classification - Internal
Resolution 24, being the ordinary resolution to approve the waiver by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers under Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Rule 9 waiver") in connection with the Company's buyback programme was duly passed by 78.07% of the votes cast by the independent shareholders of the Company (being shareholders other than Olive and its presumed concert parties) with 21.93% of votes against. Resolution 24 is a standing agenda item at each Annual General Meeting to enable CCEP to exercise the authorities under Resolution 28 to purchase its own shares on market and Resolution 29 to purchase its own shares off market, which were passed with majorities of 99.78% and 98.42% respectively. This will enable CCEP to make use of the option to return value to shareholders through a possible future buyback programme. Had Resolution 24 not been passed, the Company would not have been able to effect such buyback programmes, as explained in the Notice of AGM and also in the Letter to Shareholders issued via RNS on 15 May 2023. CCEP intends to continue to engage with ISS on their standing policy to recommend a vote against a Rule 9 waiver which we believe may be influencing investor decisions in this regard. In addition, CCEP will continue to engage, in normal course and as appropriate, with shareholders who did not support Resolution 24 to understand the reasons for their vote against the proposal and to continue a transparent and constructive dialogue on this topic.
Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 40.2797%.
In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
CONTACTS
Company Secretariat
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Clare Wardle
Sarah Willett
Shanna Wendt
T +44 (0)20 7355 8406
T +44 (0)7970 145 218
T +44 (0)7976 595 168
ABOUT CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands - serving 600 million consumers and helping 2 million customers across 29 countries grow. We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support. The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the NASDAQ Global Select Market, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.
For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 17:06:05 UTC.