Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (the "Company") was held at 1A Wimpole Street, London, W1G 0EA, United Kingdom on 22 May 2024.
All 28 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 23 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 24 to 28 were passed as special resolutions.
The results of the polls are set out below:
Resolution
For (see note 1)
Against (see note 1)
Issued share
Votes
capital
withheld (see
Votes
%
Votes
%
represented
note 3)
by votes
(see note 2)
%
1
Receipt of the Report
417,915,503
99.98%
84,142
0.02%
90.80%
165,250
and Accounts
2
Approval of the
408,427,256
97.69%
9,671,156
2.31%
90.82%
66,483
Directors' Remuneration
Report
3
Election of Guillaume
417,344,334
99.82%
753,320
0.18%
90.82%
67,241
Bacuvier as a director of
the Company
4
Re-election of Manolo
352,724,956
84.40%
65,209,737
15.60%
90.79%
230,202
Arroyo as a director of
the Company
5
Re-election of John
408,678,515
97.75%
9,419,404
2.25%
90.82%
66,976
Bryant as a director of
the Company
6
Re-election of José
352,652,123
84.38%
65,282,168
15.62%
90.79%
230,604
Ignacio Comenge as a
director of the Company
7
Re-election of Damian
416,806,975
99.69%
1,292,257
0.31%
90.82%
65,663
Gammell as a director of
the Company
8
Re-election of Nathalie
417,146,635
99.77%
956,155
0.23%
90.82%
62,105
Gaveau as a director of
the Company
9
Re-election of Álvaro
413,747,999
98.97%
4,298,816
1.03%
90.81%
118,080
Gómez-Trénor Aguilar
as a director of the
Company
10
Re-election of Mary
415,184,936
99.30%
2,917,792
0.70%
90.82%
62,167
Harris as a director of
the Company
11
Re-election of Thomas
412,097,539
98.71%
5,389,827
1.29%
90.69%
677,529
H Johnson as a director
of the Company
12
Re-election of Dagmar
413,468,454
98.89%
4,633,001
1.11%
90.82%
63,440
Kollmann as a director
of the Company
13
Re-election of Alfonso
413,712,935
98.96%
4,332,282
1.04%
90.81%
119,678
Líbano Daurella as a
director of the Company
14
Re-election of Nicolas
417,234,944
99.79%
863,710
0.21%
90.82%
66,241
Mirzayantz as a director
of the Company
15
Re-election of Mark
415,125,553
99.29%
2,973,834
0.71%
90.82%
65,508
Price as a director of the
Company
16
Re-election of Nancy
414,285,512
99.10%
3,763,369
0.90%
90.81%
116,014
Quan as a director of
the Company
Classification - Internal
Resolution
For (see note 1)
Against (see note 1)
Issued share
Votes
capital
withheld (see
Votes
%
Votes
%
represented
note 3)
by votes
(see note 2)
%
17
Re-election of Mario
413,720,470
98.97%
4,325,159
1.03%
90.81%
119,266
Rotllant Solá as a
director of the Company
18
Re-election of Dessi
413,478,571
98.89%
4,620,609
1.11%
90.82%
65,715
Temperley as a director
of the Company
19
Reappointment of the
416,614,352
98.44%
6,612,884
1.56%
91.94%
66,091
Auditor
20
Remuneration of the
421,133,129
99.51%
2,057,505
0.49%
91.93%
102,693
Auditor
21
Political Donations
417,056,454
99.78%
918,561
0.22%
90.79%
189,880
22
Authority to allot new
408,033,822
97.60%
10,037,443
2.40%
90.82%
93,630
shares
23
Waiver of mandatory
194,046,934
77.06%
57,772,359
22.94%
54.70%
166,345,602
offer provisions set out
in Rule 9 of the
Takeover Code (see
note 4)
24
General authority to
415,239,434
99.54%
1,899,379
0.46%
90.61%
1,026,082
disapply pre-emption
rights
25
General authority to
414,883,787
99.44%
2,322,775
0.56%
90.63%
958,333
disapply pre-emption
rights in connection with
an acquisition or
specified capital
investment
26
Authority to purchase
417,292,312
99.85%
626,560
0.15%
90.78%
246,023
own shares on market
27
Authority to purchase
415,861,913
99.51%
2,060,176
0.49%
90.78%
242,806
own shares off market
28
Notice period for
410,065,918
98.08%
8,021,153
1.92%
90.82%
77,824
general meetings other
than annual general
meetings
Notes:
- Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
- As at 12:00pm on Monday 20 May 2024, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 460,354,782 ordinary shares in issue.
- A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
- Resolution 23 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.
Classification - Internal
Resolution 23, being the ordinary resolution to approve the waiver by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers under Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Rule 9 waiver") in connection with the Company's buyback programme was duly passed by 77.06% of the votes cast by the independent shareholders of the Company (being shareholders other than Olive and its presumed concert parties) with 22.94% of votes cast against. Resolution 23 is a standing agenda item at each Annual General Meeting to enable CCEP to exercise the authorities under Resolution 26 to purchase its own shares on market and Resolution 27 to purchase its own shares off market, which were passed with majorities of 99.85% and 99.51% respectively. This will enable CCEP to make use of the option to return value to shareholders through a possible future buyback programme. Had Resolution 23 not been passed, the Company would not have been able to effect such buyback programmes, as explained in the Notice of AGM and also in the Letter to Shareholders issued via RNS on 10 May 2024. CCEP intends to continue to engage with ISS on their standing policy to generally recommend a vote against Rule 9 waivers which we believe may be a contributing factor in influencing investor decisions in this regard. In addition, CCEP will continue to engage, in normal course and as appropriate, with shareholders who did not support Resolution 23 to understand the reasons for their vote against the proposal and to continue a transparent and constructive dialogue on this topic.
Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 40.1034%.
In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
CONTACTS
Company Secretariat
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Clare Wardle
Sarah Willett
Shanna Wendt
T +44 (0)20 7355 8406
T +44 (0)7970 145 218
T +44 (0)7976 595 168
ABOUT CCEP
CCEP is one of the leading consumer goods companies in the world. We make, move and sell some the world's most loved brands - serving 600 million consumers and helping more than 2 million customers across 31 countries grow. We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support. The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ (and a constituent of the Nasdaq 100), London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.
For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on LinkedIn @Coca-Cola Europacific Partners | LinkedIn
Classification - Internal
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 15:16:08 UTC.