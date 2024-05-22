Resolution 23, being the ordinary resolution to approve the waiver by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers under Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Rule 9 waiver") in connection with the Company's buyback programme was duly passed by 77.06% of the votes cast by the independent shareholders of the Company (being shareholders other than Olive and its presumed concert parties) with 22.94% of votes cast against. Resolution 23 is a standing agenda item at each Annual General Meeting to enable CCEP to exercise the authorities under Resolution 26 to purchase its own shares on market and Resolution 27 to purchase its own shares off market, which were passed with majorities of 99.85% and 99.51% respectively. This will enable CCEP to make use of the option to return value to shareholders through a possible future buyback programme. Had Resolution 23 not been passed, the Company would not have been able to effect such buyback programmes, as explained in the Notice of AGM and also in the Letter to Shareholders issued via RNS on 10 May 2024. CCEP intends to continue to engage with ISS on their standing policy to generally recommend a vote against Rule 9 waivers which we believe may be a contributing factor in influencing investor decisions in this regard. In addition, CCEP will continue to engage, in normal course and as appropriate, with shareholders who did not support Resolution 23 to understand the reasons for their vote against the proposal and to continue a transparent and constructive dialogue on this topic.

Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 40.1034%.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

