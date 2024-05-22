Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (the "Company") was held at 1A Wimpole Street, London, W1G 0EA, United Kingdom on 22 May 2024.

All 28 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 23 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 24 to 28 were passed as special resolutions.

The results of the polls are set out below:

Resolution

For (see note 1)

Against (see note 1)

Issued share

Votes

capital

withheld (see

Votes

%

Votes

%

represented

note 3)

by votes

(see note 2)

%

1

Receipt of the Report

417,915,503

99.98%

84,142

0.02%

90.80%

165,250

and Accounts

2

Approval of the

408,427,256

97.69%

9,671,156

2.31%

90.82%

66,483

Directors' Remuneration

Report

3

Election of Guillaume

417,344,334

99.82%

753,320

0.18%

90.82%

67,241

Bacuvier as a director of

the Company

4

Re-election of Manolo

352,724,956

84.40%

65,209,737

15.60%

90.79%

230,202

Arroyo as a director of

the Company

5

Re-election of John

408,678,515

97.75%

9,419,404

2.25%

90.82%

66,976

Bryant as a director of

the Company

6

Re-election of José

352,652,123

84.38%

65,282,168

15.62%

90.79%

230,604

Ignacio Comenge as a

director of the Company

7

Re-election of Damian

416,806,975

99.69%

1,292,257

0.31%

90.82%

65,663

Gammell as a director of

the Company

8

Re-election of Nathalie

417,146,635

99.77%

956,155

0.23%

90.82%

62,105

Gaveau as a director of

the Company

9

Re-election of Álvaro

413,747,999

98.97%

4,298,816

1.03%

90.81%

118,080

Gómez-Trénor Aguilar

as a director of the

Company

10

Re-election of Mary

415,184,936

99.30%

2,917,792

0.70%

90.82%

62,167

Harris as a director of

the Company

11

Re-election of Thomas

412,097,539

98.71%

5,389,827

1.29%

90.69%

677,529

H Johnson as a director

of the Company

12

Re-election of Dagmar

413,468,454

98.89%

4,633,001

1.11%

90.82%

63,440

Kollmann as a director

of the Company

13

Re-election of Alfonso

413,712,935

98.96%

4,332,282

1.04%

90.81%

119,678

Líbano Daurella as a

director of the Company

14

Re-election of Nicolas

417,234,944

99.79%

863,710

0.21%

90.82%

66,241

Mirzayantz as a director

of the Company

15

Re-election of Mark

415,125,553

99.29%

2,973,834

0.71%

90.82%

65,508

Price as a director of the

Company

16

Re-election of Nancy

414,285,512

99.10%

3,763,369

0.90%

90.81%

116,014

Quan as a director of

the Company

Resolution

For (see note 1)

Against (see note 1)

Issued share

Votes

capital

withheld (see

Votes

%

Votes

%

represented

note 3)

by votes

(see note 2)

%

17

Re-election of Mario

413,720,470

98.97%

4,325,159

1.03%

90.81%

119,266

Rotllant Solá as a

director of the Company

18

Re-election of Dessi

413,478,571

98.89%

4,620,609

1.11%

90.82%

65,715

Temperley as a director

of the Company

19

Reappointment of the

416,614,352

98.44%

6,612,884

1.56%

91.94%

66,091

Auditor

20

Remuneration of the

421,133,129

99.51%

2,057,505

0.49%

91.93%

102,693

Auditor

21

Political Donations

417,056,454

99.78%

918,561

0.22%

90.79%

189,880

22

Authority to allot new

408,033,822

97.60%

10,037,443

2.40%

90.82%

93,630

shares

23

Waiver of mandatory

194,046,934

77.06%

57,772,359

22.94%

54.70%

166,345,602

offer provisions set out

in Rule 9 of the

Takeover Code (see

note 4)

24

General authority to

415,239,434

99.54%

1,899,379

0.46%

90.61%

1,026,082

disapply pre-emption

rights

25

General authority to

414,883,787

99.44%

2,322,775

0.56%

90.63%

958,333

disapply pre-emption

rights in connection with

an acquisition or

specified capital

investment

26

Authority to purchase

417,292,312

99.85%

626,560

0.15%

90.78%

246,023

own shares on market

27

Authority to purchase

415,861,913

99.51%

2,060,176

0.49%

90.78%

242,806

own shares off market

28

Notice period for

410,065,918

98.08%

8,021,153

1.92%

90.82%

77,824

general meetings other

than annual general

meetings

Notes:

  1. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
  2. As at 12:00pm on Monday 20 May 2024, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 460,354,782 ordinary shares in issue.
  3. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  4. Resolution 23 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.

Resolution 23, being the ordinary resolution to approve the waiver by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers under Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Rule 9 waiver") in connection with the Company's buyback programme was duly passed by 77.06% of the votes cast by the independent shareholders of the Company (being shareholders other than Olive and its presumed concert parties) with 22.94% of votes cast against. Resolution 23 is a standing agenda item at each Annual General Meeting to enable CCEP to exercise the authorities under Resolution 26 to purchase its own shares on market and Resolution 27 to purchase its own shares off market, which were passed with majorities of 99.85% and 99.51% respectively. This will enable CCEP to make use of the option to return value to shareholders through a possible future buyback programme. Had Resolution 23 not been passed, the Company would not have been able to effect such buyback programmes, as explained in the Notice of AGM and also in the Letter to Shareholders issued via RNS on 10 May 2024. CCEP intends to continue to engage with ISS on their standing policy to generally recommend a vote against Rule 9 waivers which we believe may be a contributing factor in influencing investor decisions in this regard. In addition, CCEP will continue to engage, in normal course and as appropriate, with shareholders who did not support Resolution 23 to understand the reasons for their vote against the proposal and to continue a transparent and constructive dialogue on this topic.

Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 40.1034%.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

