  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:38:03 2023-02-16 am EST
52.35 EUR   -0.48%
03:22aCoca-Cola Europacific Partners Sees 1st Half Operating Profit Growth
DJ
03:09aCoca Cola Europacific Partners : Board and Committee Changes
PU
02:56aCentrica, Indivior swing to loss; StanChart bullish
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sees 1st Half Operating Profit Growth

02/16/2023 | 03:22am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC said Thursday that it expects operating profit growth in the low single digits for the first half of 2023 as it reported a 2022 rise in pretax profit and revenue.

The London-listed bottling company said it expected the cost of sales per unit case increase to be weighted more to the year's first half.

Pretax profit for 2022 was 1.96 billion euros ($2.09 billion) compared with EUR988 million for 2021, the company said.

Operating profit was EUR2.09 billion, up from 2021's EUR1.52 billion.

Revenue rose to EUR17.32 billion from EUR13.76 billion the year prior. Revenue per unit case--a key metric for the company--was up 6%. The company said this reflected a positive pack and channel mix driven by the recovery of the away-from home segment as well as "promotional optimization and favorable headline price following the successful implementation of dynamic headline pricing strategies across our markets."

Comparable revenue growth for 2023 is expected at 6% to 8% driven by price and mix, with comparable operating profit growth of 6% to 7%, it said.

"Our clear strategy, strong brand partner relationships and great people will ensure we continue to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders," it said.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 0321ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC -0.48% 52.35 Real-time Quote.2.24%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 0.00% 59.59 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 17 128 M 18 278 M 18 278 M
Net income 2022 1 436 M 1 532 M 1 532 M
Net Debt 2022 10 584 M 11 294 M 11 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 24 044 M 25 658 M 25 658 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 52,60 €
Average target price 59,32 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
