Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sees 1st Half Operating Profit Growth

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC said Thursday that it expects operating profit growth in the low single digits for the first half of 2023 as it reported a 2022 rise in pretax profit and revenue.

The London-listed bottling company said it expected the cost of sales per unit case increase to be weighted more to the year's first half.

Pretax profit for 2022 was 1.96 billion euros ($2.09 billion) compared with EUR988 million for 2021, the company said.

Operating profit was EUR2.09 billion, up from 2021's EUR1.52 billion.

Revenue rose to EUR17.32 billion from EUR13.76 billion the year prior. Revenue per unit case--a key metric for the company--was up 6%. The company said this reflected a positive pack and channel mix driven by the recovery of the away-from home segment as well as "promotional optimization and favorable headline price following the successful implementation of dynamic headline pricing strategies across our markets."

Comparable revenue growth for 2023 is expected at 6% to 8% driven by price and mix, with comparable operating profit growth of 6% to 7%, it said.

"Our clear strategy, strong brand partner relationships and great people will ensure we continue to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders," it said.

