Coca Cola Europacific Partners : included in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the sixth consecutive year

We are proud to announce that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - the world's leading business sustainability benchmark - for the sixth year running.
In total, over 5,000 companies were evaluated for inclusion. CCEP will be listed on both the DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices, and received a maximum score in areas including Packaging, Environmental Policy & Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting, Policy Influence and Innovation Management.
Sustainability remains a key priority for our business. Our continued listing on the DJSI and Net Zero 2040 ambition, is testament to CCEP putting environmental impact at the heart of its decision making.
