    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : included in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the sixth consecutive year

11/13/2021 | 06:20am EST
We are proud to announce that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - the world's leading business sustainability benchmark - for the sixth year running.

In total, over 5,000 companies were evaluated for inclusion. CCEP will be listed on both the DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices, and received a maximum score in areas including Packaging, Environmental Policy & Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting, Policy Influence and Innovation Management.

Sustainability remains a key priority for our business. Our continued listing on the DJSI and Net Zero 2040 ambition, is testament to CCEP putting environmental impact at the heart of its decision making.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 11:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 696 M 15 671 M 15 671 M
Net income 2021 1 156 M 1 323 M 1 323 M
Net Debt 2021 11 917 M 13 635 M 13 635 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 22 615 M 25 891 M 25 877 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 44,1%
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC25.73%25 891
PEPSICO, INC.9.68%224 889
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.43%26 540
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.94%11 229
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.41%3 210
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-4.10%2 430