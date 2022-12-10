Coca Cola Europacific Partners : included in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the seventh consecutive year

CCEP has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - the world's leading business sustainability benchmark - for the seventh year running.
CCEP will be listed on both the DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices, with an overall score of 84/100 and a maximum score of 100 for Policy Influence, Innovation Management, Environmental Reporting, Operational Eco-efficiency, Water Related Risks and Social Reporting. Over 3,500 companies were eligible for selection into an index, with only four beverage companies achieving a place in the DJSI World Index in 2022.
Sustainability is a key priority for our business. Our sustainability action plan, This is Forward, sits at the heart of our long-term business strategy and sets out the actions we are taking on six key social and environmental topics, where we know we can make a significant impact. We have recently extended our action plan to cover our markets in Australia, the Pacific and Indonesia. Read more here.
Damian Gammell, Chief Executive Officer, CCEP said: "The world needs more companies to take more decisive action on sustainability. We are working hard to accelerate the decarbonisation of our business, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' listing on the DJSI is confirmation that the actions we are taking are helping us to make progress. We will continue to push ourselves to make a difference, together with our partners, and hold ourselves accountable for delivering a low carbon future."
The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies.
