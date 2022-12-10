Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25 2022-12-09 am EST
50.70 EUR   +0.90%
04:23aCoca Cola Europacific Partners : included in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the seventh consecutive year
PU
12/09COCA-COLA CO : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
12/08Wells Fargo Adjusts Coca-Cola Company Price Target to $70 From $66, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : included in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the seventh consecutive year

12/10/2022 | 04:23am EST
CCEP has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - the world's leading business sustainability benchmark - for the seventh year running.

CCEP will be listed on both the DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices, with an overall score of 84/100 and a maximum score of 100 for Policy Influence, Innovation Management, Environmental Reporting, Operational Eco-efficiency, Water Related Risks and Social Reporting. Over 3,500 companies were eligible for selection into an index, with only four beverage companies achieving a place in the DJSI World Index in 2022.

Sustainability is a key priority for our business. Our sustainability action plan, This is Forward, sits at the heart of our long-term business strategy and sets out the actions we are taking on six key social and environmental topics, where we know we can make a significant impact. We have recently extended our action plan to cover our markets in Australia, the Pacific and Indonesia. Read more here.

Damian Gammell, Chief Executive Officer, CCEP said: "The world needs more companies to take more decisive action on sustainability. We are working hard to accelerate the decarbonisation of our business, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' listing on the DJSI is confirmation that the actions we are taking are helping us to make progress. We will continue to push ourselves to make a difference, together with our partners, and hold ourselves accountable for delivering a low carbon future."

The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 09:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
