Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola Europacific Partners : receives top rating for engaging with suppliers on climate change

02/11/2022 | 06:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the recognition of its leadership in corporate sustainability on CDP's 2021 'A List' for climate and water, CCEP has also achieved a place on CDP's Supplier Engagement leaderboard with a top rating.

CCEP has achieved the highest score, an A rating, on CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating (SER), which measures how effectively companies engage with their suppliers on climate change. Companies with the best ratings are recognised as Supplier Engagement Leaders, of which CCEP is one of the top 8% of companies who disclosed to CDP.

CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement via analysis of a company's governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the annual CDP climate change questionnaire.

Read more about how CCEP is working with suppliers, and the progress is it making here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
06:28aCOCA COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS : receives top rating for engaging with suppliers on climat..
PU
05:25aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Snap, Standard Chartered, Twitter, Walt Disney...
02/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Novartis, Sika...
02/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US Inflation rises more than expected
02/10MEET THE MARKETS : Introducing New Zealand
PU
02/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P and Nasdaq rise after last week's turmoil
02/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 7, 2022
01/31COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and vo..
CO
01/24COCA COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS : France certified “Top Employer” 2022
PU
01/20Change of Name
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 747 M 15 792 M 15 792 M
Net income 2021 1 214 M 1 394 M 1 394 M
Net Debt 2021 11 854 M 13 617 M 13 617 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 23 501 M 26 997 M 26 997 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float -
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 51,50 €
Average target price 57,95 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC4.93%26 997
PEPSICO, INC.-3.07%235 507
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.86%25 328
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.56%11 101
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.73%3 134
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.12.20%2 293