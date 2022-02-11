Coca Cola Europacific Partners : receives top rating for engaging with suppliers on climate change

Following the recognition of its leadership in corporate sustainability on CDP's 2021 'A List' for climate and water, CCEP has also achieved a place on CDP's Supplier Engagement leaderboard with a top rating.

CCEP has achieved the highest score, an A rating, on CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating (SER), which measures how effectively companies engage with their suppliers on climate change. Companies with the best ratings are recognised as Supplier Engagement Leaders, of which CCEP is one of the top 8% of companies who disclosed to CDP.

CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement via analysis of a company's governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the annual CDP climate change questionnaire.

Read more about how CCEP is working with suppliers, and the progress is it making here.