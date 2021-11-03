Log in
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
Meet The Markets: Introducing Germany

11/03/2021 | 04:42am EDT
About Us

We have been producing some of the world's most loved soft drinks in Germany since 1929.

We have about 60 different products with and without sugar, for every taste and occasion, in our portfolio in Germany with our most popular being
Coca-Cola Original Taste.

With around 7,000 employees, we proudly serve 325,000 customer outlets, including some of Germany's biggest brands - Rewe, Edeka, Aldi, Metro, Burger King and Subway.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 08:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 579 M 15 726 M 15 726 M
Net income 2021 1 116 M 1 293 M 1 293 M
Net Debt 2021 11 880 M 13 758 M 13 758 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 20 992 M 24 316 M 24 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 44,1%
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 46,04 €
Average target price 56,82 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC16.70%24 316
PEPSICO, INC.9.74%222 967
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.61%26 960
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.90%11 401
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.34%2 955
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-1.93%2 469