Meet The Markets: Introducing Norway

Headquartered in Lørenskog and with eight other locations, CCEP Norway employs 550 people who prepare, sell, and distribute a portfolio of 18 non-alcoholic brands.

We partner with Norway's biggest grocery chains KIWI, SPAR, Rema1000 and COOP and some of the best-loved kiosks and outlets such as Pizzabakeren, Peppes Pizza and Narvesen. Our 180 field sales colleagues work closely with our customers to deliver outstanding service and maximise sales.

Our portfolio includes well-known brands such as Coca-Cola Trademark, Sprite, Fanta, Costa Coffee, Monster Energy, Reign Total Body Fuel and Royal Bliss. We also make local brand Urge.