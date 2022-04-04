Log in
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

Meet The Markets: Introducing Norway

04/04/2022
Headquartered in Lørenskog and with eight other locations, CCEP Norway employs 550 people who prepare, sell, and distribute a portfolio of 18 non-alcoholic brands.

We partner with Norway's biggest grocery chains KIWI, SPAR, Rema1000 and COOP and some of the best-loved kiosks and outlets such as Pizzabakeren, Peppes Pizza and Narvesen. Our 180 field sales colleagues work closely with our customers to deliver outstanding service and maximise sales.

Our portfolio includes well-known brands such as Coca-Cola Trademark, Sprite, Fanta, Costa Coffee, Monster Energy, Reign Total Body Fuel and Royal Bliss. We also make local brand Urge.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:16:04 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 15 898 M 17 547 M 17 547 M
Net income 2022 1 403 M 1 548 M 1 548 M
Net Debt 2022 10 922 M 12 055 M 12 055 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 20 370 M 22 483 M 22 483 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 44,2%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 44,58 €
Average target price 56,39 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-9.17%22 483
PEPSICO, INC.-2.27%234 820
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.39%27 169
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.21%11 765
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED9.49%3 368
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.9.09%2 103