  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Coca-Cola European Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific 1Q Revenue Fell on Volume Drop

05/11/2021 | 03:09am EDT
By Joe Hoppe

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC said Tuesday that revenue for the first quarter fell because of pandemic-driven declines in volume, but conditions improved during the period.

The London-listed beverage company said revenue fell 7.5% from a year earlier to 2.29 billion euros ($2.78 billion) on the back of lower volume sales. Revenue per unit fell to EUR4.70 from EUR4.77 on adverse pack-and-channel mix, it said.

Coca-Cola Europacific said that while the timing of the pandemic recovery is unknown, the company is optimistic. While first-quarter conditions were challenging in Europe, the company said it is encouraged by a trend of improvement, particularly in Great Britain.

The company said it will declare a dividend for the full year in the third quarter, to reflect the earnings of the enlarged company after its acquisition Monday of Coca-Cola Amatil. Fiscal 2021 guidance remains suspended given pandemic-driven uncertainty, it said.

"Early and decisive in-market actions taken by our colleagues, our disciplined investments in the longer term and our focus on driving efficiencies throughout our business, collectively ensure we will emerge stronger than before," Chief Executive Damian Gammell said.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-21 0308ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC -1.36% 46.38 Real-time Quote.19.19%
Financials
Sales 2021 11 539 M 14 013 M 14 013 M
Net income 2021 1 015 M 1 233 M 1 233 M
Net Debt 2021 4 918 M 5 973 M 5 973 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 21 419 M 26 048 M 26 011 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 43,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC19.19%26 048
PEPSICO, INC.-1.07%201 110
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.67%25 897
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.53%9 895
OSOTSPA-2.11%3 357
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.12.43%2 989