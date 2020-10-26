Coca Cola European Partners : 3Q Revenue Was Hurt by Coronavirus

By Matteo Castia

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC said Monday that third-quarter revenue was hurt by declining volumes, dragged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The London-listed beverage company said quarterly revenue fell 3% year-on-year to 3.18 billion euros ($3.77 billion). Volume fell 4% to 665 million unit cases, offsetting a 1% increase in unitary revenue.

The board declared a dividend of 85 European cents.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0335ET