COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCE)
Coca Cola European Partners : 3Q Revenue Was Hurt by Coronavirus

10/26/2020 | 03:36am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC said Monday that third-quarter revenue was hurt by declining volumes, dragged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The London-listed beverage company said quarterly revenue fell 3% year-on-year to 3.18 billion euros ($3.77 billion). Volume fell 4% to 665 million unit cases, offsetting a 1% increase in unitary revenue.

The board declared a dividend of 85 European cents.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0335ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 0.61% 33.2 Delayed Quote.-25.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 10 606 M 12 550 M 12 550 M
Net income 2020 685 M 811 M 811 M
Net Debt 2020 5 843 M 6 914 M 6 914 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 15 091 M 17 863 M 17 857 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 23 357
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola European Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,06 €
Last Close Price 33,20 €
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Irial Finan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-25.64%17 863
PEPSICO, INC.2.11%192 866
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-32.26%18 440
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-31.13%8 771
OSOTSPA-21.60%3 046
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-42.17%2 763
