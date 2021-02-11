Log in
Coca-Cola European Partners plc

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
Coca Cola European Partners : Q4 and FY Results 2020

02/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
'2020 was a challenging year like no other, and I am very proud of how well we have managed through such a rapidly changing environment. That is down to the extraordinary work and commitment of our colleagues, supporting each other as well as our customers and communities, to all of whom, I am sincerely grateful.

'The crisis also reinforced the power of our relationship with The Coca-Cola Company and our other brand partners. Our collective belief in continuing to invest in our core brands has served us well, gaining share1 both in the home channel and online. We also took meaningful actions to protect our performance, ending the year with strong free cash flow2 and a solid balance sheet. This enabled us to continue to return cash to shareholders, as evidenced by the dividend paid in December.

'While our business continues to face significant restrictions, which we confidently continue to navigate, the crisis has strengthened our determination to move further and faster towards a stronger and even more sustainable future. We protected the short-term without compromising the longer-term by continuing to invest, particularly in digital, sustainability and our portfolio. These investments enabled us to provide exceptional service and support for our customers and colleagues, to progress faster towards our 2040 net zero carbon ambition and to seed future revenue streams like Costa, Tropico and Topo Chico. We also adjusted our cost base to a new reality with more to come.

'So, we are confident about the future, built upon three pillars: great people, great service and great beverages. We are making a difference and believe we have the right foundation, alongside the exciting Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition, to drive sustainable growth and deliver increased shareholder value.'

- Damian Gammell, CEO, Coca-Cola European Partners

Read the full results here. 

[1] Source: NARTD (non-alcoholic ready to drink) Nielsen Global Track Data

for ES, PT, DE, GB, FR, BE, NL, SE, NO to YE 27.12.20 [2] Refer to

'Note Regarding the Presentation of Alternative Performance Measures' for further details;

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 10 687 M 12 959 M 12 959 M
Net income 2020 705 M 855 M 855 M
Net Debt 2020 5 817 M 7 054 M 7 054 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 1,86%
Capitalization 19 480 M 23 635 M 23 622 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 23 357
Free-Float 43,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC8.11%23 635
PEPSICO, INC.-7.15%192 921
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.02%22 735
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.56%9 435
OSOTSPA-2.11%3 487
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.13.74%2 917
