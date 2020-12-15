Coca Cola European Partners : Using our brands to celebrate the magic of Christmas

Stephen Lusk, our Vice President of Commercial Development, shares why our brands are important to help spread some Christmas cheer and create value for our retail partners.

Use our expertise to add a little Christmas magic to transform in-store displays.

Offer in-store price promotions on certain products and packs.

Work with our retail partners to offer on pack promotions - for example a competition to win Disneyland Paris tickets.

Additional display and shelf space to increase visibility of our products.

E-Commerce:

This year consumer shopping habits have changed, with many people choosing to shop online rather than in store. People have also adapted to enjoy more dine-in moments at home with a takeaway meal. We are working with our customers and retail partners to:

Help improve the online consumer experience by making browsing for their favourite products easier.

Customer menu boost with food aggregators, like Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Promote our products with meal deals for the perfect festive celebration this holiday season.

Work with partners such as Amazon Core in Germany to create a digital advent calendar which features 24 daily deals.

Our portfolio:

We also use this time of year to launch limited edition festive packaging on some of our packs and introduce fun new flavours, like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon - which is back by popular demand this year. It's a great opportunity to showcase how we are continually innovating to create a broad portfolio to suit every taste and occasion.