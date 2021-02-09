Coca Cola European Partners : achieves Carbon Disclosures Project Recognition as a 2020 Supplier Engagement Leader

In addition to CDP's 2020 climate change score, companies had the opportunity to receive a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER). The companies with the best SER are recognised as Supplier Engagement Leaders - which this year is the top 7% of companies who disclosed to the full CDP climate questionnaire.

The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies engage with their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement via analysis of a company's governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the annual CDP climate change questionnaire.

Since December 2020, CCEP has been included on the CDP's Climate and Water A lists for five consecutive years. Today, it is being recognised as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader with an A rating, the highest score in the ranking.