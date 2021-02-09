Coca Cola European Partners : achieves Carbon Disclosures Project Recognition as a 2020 Supplier Engagement Leader

In addition to CDP's 2020 climate change score, companies had the opportunity to receive a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER). The companies with the best SER are recognised as Supplier Engagement Leaders - which this year is the top 7% of companies who disclosed to the full CDP climate questionnaire.
The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies engage with their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement via analysis of a company's governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the annual CDP climate change questionnaire.
Since December 2020, CCEP has been included on the CDP's Climate and Water A lists for five consecutive years. Today, it is being recognised as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader with an A rating, the highest score in the ranking.
'Being listed on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard is recognition of the work we are doing with our suppliers. With over 90% of our emissions attributed to our supply chain, our suppliers across the five key pillars of our supply chain (ingredients packaging, operations, transport and refrigeration) will play a vital role in helping us reach net zero by 2040. We are committed to working collaboratively with them as they develop carbon reduction practices. As part of our net zero ambition, we aim for 100% of our strategic suppliers to set science-based targets and use 100% renewable electricity by 2023.'
- Ralf Peters, Vice President Procurement at CCEP
'Companies' emissions don't end at the factory door. In fact, CDP data shows a company's supply chain emissions are over 11.4 times greater than its direct emissions on average. Meaningful corporate climate action means engaging with suppliers to reduce emissions across the value chain. Despite the challenges from COVID-19, in 2020 nearly 400 companies achieved a place on CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. Congratulations to these companies - as a Supplier Engagement Leaders, they are driving the transition towards the net-zero sustainable economy.'
- Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains at CDP
