Coca Cola European Partners : invests in multi-beverage dispensing company Lavit

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, has completed an investment in Lavit, a leading maker of multi-beverage, counter-top dispensing machines.

Using globally patented technology, the Lavit system lets consumers make and pour their drink in seconds, by dispensing a range of cold beverage options 'on-demand' at the tap of a button and offering customisation of beverages based on carbonation and flavour. Since commercialisation, Lavit has a growing network of customers in the US and Canada.

The partnership with Lavit will further CCEP's intent to explore and test new dispensed delivery solutions as a key strategic route towards eliminating packaging waste and reducing its carbon footprint, while providing consumers with the convenience, choice and experience they expect from drinking Coca-Cola beverages.

The funding and partnership with CCEP will help Lavit test and develop new product capabilities and explore growth opportunities by gaining further insight into customer and consumer demand for dispensed delivery solutions. It follows CCEP Ventures' recent acquisition of a 25% stake in Innovative Tap Solutions (ITS), investing in the company's self-pour, self-pay drink dispensing technology.

The investment in Lavit was led by CCEP Ventures - the innovation engine and investment arm of Coca-Cola European Partners. It builds on previous investments in disruptive, technologically advanced companies and start-ups that enable CCEP to explore new ways to bring innovation into its delivery model and consumer experience.