Coca-Cola European Partners plc

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCE)
Coca Cola European Partners : invests in multi-beverage dispensing company Lavit

12/15/2020 | 04:43am EST
Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, has completed an investment in Lavit, a leading maker of multi-beverage, counter-top dispensing machines.

Using globally patented technology, the Lavit system lets consumers make and pour their drink in seconds, by dispensing a range of cold beverage options 'on-demand' at the tap of a button and offering customisation of beverages based on carbonation and flavour. Since commercialisation, Lavit has a growing network of customers in the US and Canada.

The partnership with Lavit will further CCEP's intent to explore and test new dispensed delivery solutions as a key strategic route towards eliminating packaging waste and reducing its carbon footprint, while providing consumers with the convenience, choice and experience they expect from drinking Coca-Cola beverages.

The funding and partnership with CCEP will help Lavit test and develop new product capabilities and explore growth opportunities by gaining further insight into customer and consumer demand for dispensed delivery solutions. It follows CCEP Ventures' recent acquisition of a 25% stake in Innovative Tap Solutions (ITS), investing in the company's self-pour, self-pay drink dispensing technology.

The investment in Lavit was led by CCEP Ventures - the innovation engine and investment arm of Coca-Cola European Partners. It builds on previous investments in disruptive, technologically advanced companies and start-ups that enable CCEP to explore new ways to bring innovation into its delivery model and consumer experience.

Action on Packaging

CCEP is committed to finding the most sustainable ways for people to enjoy its drinks, that are right for them and right for the planet. CCEP recently announced an ambition to accelerate the decarbonisation of its business by reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain - including scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions - by 30% by 2030 (vs 2019) and setting a path to become a Net Zero business by 2040, in alignment with a 1.5˚C pathway. Packaging represents 43% of CCEP's value chain carbon footprint and CCEP is committed to reducing this footprint by:

  • Using less packaging where it can. This includes accelerating investment and innovation in dispensed delivery models as a key strategic route towards eliminating packaging waste and reducing carbon emissions while providing consumers with the convenience, choice and experience they expect from drinking its beverages.
  • Increasing the use of recycled materials in packaging. For example, 100% rPET has a 40% lower carbon footprint than 100% virgin oil-based PET. CCEP is committed to increasing the level of recycled content in its packaging. In parallel, it is also focused on driving up collection rates via well designed DRS where a proven alternative doesn't exist. High collection rates are crucial to bringing material back into the system so it can be recycled and used as recycled content.

As part of their joint Sustainability Action Plan, This is Forward, Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola in Western Europe have pledged that by 2025, Coca-Cola will: collect a can or bottle for every one it sells, ensure that all its packaging is 100% recyclable, and by 2023, ensure that at least 50% of the content of its PET bottles will come from recycled content, accelerating towards its ambition to use zero virgin oil-based PET in its PET bottles within a decade. This will drive the creation of a circular economy for beverage packaging.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:42:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
