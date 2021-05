Coca Cola European Partners : (Check One) Yes ☐ No ☒ (Form 6-K)

(Check One) Yes ☐ No☒





THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K IS HEREBY INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE REGISTRANT'S

•REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3 OF COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC (REGISTRATION NO. 333-241528);

•REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 OF COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC (REGISTRATION NO. 333-211764);

•REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 OF COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC (REGISTRATION NO. 333-208566);

•REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 OF COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC (REGISTRATION NO. 333-233695); AND

•REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 OF COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC (REGISTRATION NO. 333-233697)

FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, AND SHALL BE A PART THEREOF FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THIS REPORT IS FILED, TO THE EXTENT NOT SUPERSEDED BY DOCUMENTS OR REPORTS SUBSEQUENTLY FILED OR FURNISHED.





Name Change





Effective 10 May 2021 Coca-Cola European Partners plc has changed it's name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc.





For further information, please contact:





Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 1895 231 313

2