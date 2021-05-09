Log in
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Coca Cola European Partners : Introducing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

05/09/2021 | 03:28am EDT
Who we are

Our success is defined by the passion, hard work and commitment of the 33,700 people who work at CCEP. We have a world class frontline salesforce who are dedicated to delivering the best possible service to all our customers.

We bring together our combined, diverse experience of different markets, cultures and consumers to go further together.

We want CCEP to be a great place to work, where people can grow, be happy and be well in a safe, open, diverse and inclusive workplace. And we're investing to make sure our people have the tools and capabilities needed to win.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 07:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 539 M 14 034 M 14 034 M
Net income 2021 1 015 M 1 235 M 1 235 M
Net Debt 2021 4 918 M 5 982 M 5 982 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 21 236 M 25 810 M 25 827 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 43,9%
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 48,89 €
Last Close Price 46,48 €
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC17.82%25 810
PEPSICO, INC.-1.85%201 110
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.67%25 897
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.17%9 895
OSOTSPA-2.11%3 357
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.12.43%2 989