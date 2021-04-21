Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Coca-Cola European Partners plc
  News
  Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola European Partners : Peter West to lead new Australia, Pacific and Indonesia Business Unit following acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil by Coca-Cola European Partners

04/21/2021 | 03:10am EDT
These changes will take effect following the completion of the acquisition on 10 May.

As previously announced (link), the company's name will change to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP). CCEP will combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 512 M 13 854 M 13 854 M
Net income 2021 964 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
Net Debt 2021 4 918 M 5 919 M 5 919 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 20 779 M 25 017 M 25 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola European Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 49,89 €
Last Close Price 45,48 €
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC15.29%25 017
PEPSICO, INC.-1.75%201 317
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.89%25 855
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.16%10 088
OSOTSPA-2.11%3 337
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.6.40%2 839
