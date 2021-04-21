Coca Cola European Partners : Peter West to lead new Australia, Pacific and Indonesia Business Unit following acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil by Coca-Cola European Partners

These changes will take effect following the completion of the acquisition on 10 May.
As previously announced (link), the company's name will change to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP). CCEP will combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support.
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 07:09:04 UTC.