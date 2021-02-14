Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Coca-Cola European Partners plc    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Bottler Increases Takeover Offer for Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil

02/14/2021 | 04:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, a major Coke bottler in Europe, increased its takeover offer for Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd., following an improved outlook for Australia and New Zealand since the deal was first announced.

The European bottler is now offering 13.50 Australian dollars (US$10.48) per share for Amatil stock held by independent shareholders, up from A$12.75 per share offered last year. A separate agreement for the European bottler to acquire other Amatil shares from U.S.-based Coca-Cola Co., which owns a 31% stake, is unchanged.

The new offer values Amatil at roughly A$9.8 billion and is a 5.9% increase over the initial offer price. Amatil said he new price is a 30% premium on the one-week volume weighted average price of Amatil as of Oct. 22, the last day of trade prior to the first announcement of the deal.

Amatil said it is recommending that shareholders vote in favor of the deal. It said the offer is the European bottler's best and final offer.

"The economic outlook for Australia and New Zealand has improved since the announcement of the original CCEP proposal and recent trading validates our strategy and demonstrates our strong recovery," said Amatil Chairman Ilana Atlas. "The value of Amatil has increased and we are pleased that CCEP has acknowledged this in increasing its proposed cash consideration to independent shareholders."

Coca-Cola Amatil had faced many of the same challenges as bottlers in other markets. Consumers in Australia, its largest market by revenue, have shifted away from sugary, carbonated beverages due to health concerns, hitting revenue despite the company's efforts to diversify into coffee, energy drinks and alcohol distribution. More recently, sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

For U.S.-based Coke, its agreement to sell its stake in Amatil is its latest move to reduce exposure to costly bottling operations and focus on the more lucrative concentrate-making business.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-21 1655ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED 0.38% 13.13 End-of-day quote.1.55%
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC -0.12% 42 Real-time Quote.6.46%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 0.78% 50.69 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
All news about COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
10:56aEuropean Bottler Increases Takeover Offer for Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil
DJ
02/11COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Posts Preliminary Results Showing Lower Earnings, ..
MT
02/11COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Investing to support customers and our Net Zero am..
PU
02/10COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Q4 and FY Results 2020
PU
02/10COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : 2020 Pretax Profit Falls; Unable to Give 2021 Guid..
DJ
02/10COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : FY20 Profit Tumbles As Revenue Drops 11% Amid COVI..
MT
02/08COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : achieves Carbon Disclosures Project Recognition as..
PU
02/04COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : CCEP reinforces its commitment to an inclusive wor..
PU
01/31COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS' : Acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil Secures Australia..
MT
01/31COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 687 M 12 955 M 12 955 M
Net income 2020 705 M 855 M 855 M
Net Debt 2020 5 817 M 7 052 M 7 052 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 19 183 M 23 250 M 23 255 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 23 357
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola European Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 44,69 €
Last Close Price 42,00 €
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC6.46%23 250
PEPSICO, INC.-9.73%184 688
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.63%22 699
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.60%9 433
OSOTSPA-2.11%3 493
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.12.49%3 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ