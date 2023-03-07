Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023 - Form 6-K

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces

Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023

Mexico City, Mexico - March 7, 2023 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ("Coca-Cola FEMSA"), announces that its Board of Directors has proposed an ordinary dividend in the amount of Ps. 5.80 per KOF UBL unit (Ps. 0.725 per share). The total amount of dividend proposed is Ps. 12,184.83 million.

The dividend is subject to approval of the annual shareholders meeting to be held on March 27, 2023. This proposal represents an increase of 6.8% as compared to the dividend paid during 2022.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 131 brands to a population of more than 266 million. With over 80 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.5 billion unit cases through close to 2 million points of sale a year. Operating 49 manufacturing plants and 260 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index, among others. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina, and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, and in Venezuela through its investment in KOF Venezuela.

