  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   US1912411089

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00:02 07/03/2023 GMT
76.41 USD   +0.13%
10:37pCoca Cola Femsa B De C : Cola FEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
03/03Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Proposals for each item of the agenda for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/03Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Proposed Board of Directors 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023 - Form 6-K

03/07/2023 | 10:37pm GMT
Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces

Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023

Mexico City, Mexico - March 7, 2023 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ("Coca-Cola FEMSA"), announces that its Board of Directors has proposed an ordinary dividend in the amount of Ps. 5.80 per KOF UBL unit (Ps. 0.725 per share). The total amount of dividend proposed is Ps. 12,184.83 million.

The dividend is subject to approval of the annual shareholders meeting to be held on March 27, 2023. This proposal represents an increase of 6.8% as compared to the dividend paid during 2022.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 131 brands to a population of more than 266 million. With over 80 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.5 billion unit cases through close to 2 million points of sale a year. Operating 49 manufacturing plants and 260 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index, among others. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina, and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, and in Venezuela through its investment in KOF Venezuela.

For further information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

  • Jorge Collazo | jorge.collazo@kof.com.mx
  • Lorena Martin | lorena.martinl@kof.com.mx
  • Marene Aranzabal | marene.aranzabal@kof.com.mx
  • José Enrique Solis | tmxjose.solis@kof.com.mx

Coca-Cola FEMSA announces ordinary dividend proposal for 2023

March 7, 2023

Page 1

Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 22:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
