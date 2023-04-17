Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Announces Time Change for its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call - Form 6-K

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Time Change for its First

Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Mexico City, Mexico April 17, 2023 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ("KOF") announces the rescheduling of its earnings conference call for the first quarter 2023, from the previously announced time of 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, to 08:00 a.m. Mexico City time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

As a result, the call will be held on:

Thursday April 27, 2023

10:00 hrs Eastern Time

8:00 hrs Mexico City Time

It will be conducted by:

Ian Craig, Chief Executive Officer,

Gerardo Cruz, Chief Financial Officer, and

Jorge Collazo, Investor Relations Director.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's First Quarter 2023 financial results will be released

on Wednesday April 26, 2023, after the market closes.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

México: 00 1 866 966 8830

Domestic U.S.: 866 580 3963

International: +1 786 697 3501

Participant passcode: 5828994