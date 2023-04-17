Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   US1912411089

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-17 pm EDT
83.51 USD   -0.16%
05:59pCoca Cola Femsa B De C : Cola FEMSA Announces Time Change for its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call - Form 6-K
PU
06:37aCoca Cola Femsa B De C : Cola FEMSA Announces the Filing of its 2022 SEC Annual Report - Form 6-K
PU
03/27Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Summary of the resolutions adopted by the annual general ordinary shareholders' meeting march 27, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA Announces Time Change for its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call - Form 6-K

04/17/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Time Change for its First
Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Mexico City, Mexico April 17, 2023 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL; NYSE: KOF) ("KOF") announces the rescheduling of its earnings conference call for the first quarter 2023, from the previously announced time of 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, to 08:00 a.m. Mexico City time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

As a result, the call will be held on:

Thursday April 27, 2023

10:00 hrs Eastern Time

8:00 hrs Mexico City Time

It will be conducted by:

Ian Craig, Chief Executive Officer,

Gerardo Cruz, Chief Financial Officer, and

Jorge Collazo, Investor Relations Director.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's First Quarter 2023 financial results will be released

on Wednesday April 26, 2023, after the market closes.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

México: 00 1 866 966 8830

Domestic U.S.: 866 580 3963

International: +1 786 697 3501

Participant passcode: 5828994

Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 21:59:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:59pCoca Cola Femsa B De C : Cola FEMSA Announces Time Change for its First Quarter 2023 Earni..
PU
06:37aCoca Cola Femsa B De C : Cola FEMSA Announces the Filing of its 2022 SEC Annual Report - F..
PU
03/27Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Summary of the resolutions adopted by the annual general ordinary..
PU
03/27Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Cola FEMSA Shareholders' Meeting Resolutions - Form 6-K
PU
03/27Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Integrated report 2022
PU
03/27Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Approves Cash Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2022, Payabl..
CI
03/24Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Financial Statements 2022
PU
03/23Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Preliminary Financial Statements 2022
PU
03/07Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Cola FEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023 - Form 6..
PU
03/07Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. De C.V. Proposes Ordinary Dividend
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 372 M - -
Net income 2023 1 035 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 3,82%
Capitalization 17 571 M 17 571 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 97 211
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 83,64 $
Average target price 82,03 $
Spread / Average Target -1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Marcel Craig Garcia Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Cruz Celaya Chief Financial Officer
Alfonso González Migoya Chairman
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Director
Ignacio Echevarría Mendiguren Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.22%17 571
PEPSICO, INC.1.58%252 751
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC6.12%27 502
OSOTSPA2.65%2 513
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-0.56%1 917
A.G. BARR P.L.C.-4.88%701
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer