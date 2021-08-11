Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA and -Cola Andina confirm acquisition of Brazilian beer brand Therezópolis (Form 6-K)

Log in
08/11/2021
Coca-Cola FEMSA and Coca-Cola Andina confirm acquisition of Brazilian beer brand Therezópolis

Mexico City, Mexico - August 11, 2021 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. confirms that in conjunction with Coca-Cola Andina, has reached an agreement to acquire Brazilian craft beer brand 'Therezópolis'.

This agreement is part of the long-term strategy to complement its beer portfolio in Brazil. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFUBL, NYSE (ADS), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOFUBL to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 129 brands to a population of more than 265 million. With over 80 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.3 billion unit cases through close to 2 million points of sale a year. Operating 49 manufacturing plants and 268 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices, among others. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina, and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, and in Venezuela through its investment in KOF Venezuela. For further information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. KOF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

  • Jorge Collazo | jorge.collazo@kof.com.mx
  • Lorena Martin | lorena.martinl@kof.com.mx
  • Bryan Carlson | bryan.carlson@kof.com.mx
  • Marene Aranzabal | marene.aranzabal@kof.com.mx

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 16:55:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
