Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Cola FEMSA and the -Cola System announce distribution agreement with Estrella Galicia in Brazil (Form 6-K)

Coca-Cola FEMSA and the Coca-Cola System announce distribution agreement with

Estrella Galicia in Brazil

Mexico City, Mexico - September 16, 2021 - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL, NYSE: KOF) the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume, announces that its subsidiary Spal Indústria Brasileira de Bebidas S.A. and the Coca-Cola System in Brazil have signed an agreement to distribute Estrella Galicia beers in the country. This agreement is consistent with the Coca-Cola System's long-term strategy to complement its beer portfolio in Brazil.

'We are very pleased to announce our agreement with Estrella Galicia which enables us to continue complementing the solid portfolio of beer brands that we distribute in Brazil. We see great potential to increase Estrella Galicia's presence and accelerate its growth by leveraging its global premium brands with the strength of our distribution network and unmatched execution capabilities.' said John Santa Maria, Coca-Cola FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFUBL, NYSE (ADS), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOFUBL to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 129 brands to a population of more than 265 million. With over 80 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.3 billion unit cases through close to 2 million points of sale a year. Operating 49 manufacturing plants and 268 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices, among others. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina, and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, and in Venezuela through its investment in KOF Venezuela. For further information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. KOF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

• Jorge Collazo | jorge.collazo@kof.com.mx • Lorena Martin | lorena.martinl@kof.com.mx • Bryan Carlson | bryan.carlson@kof.com.mx • Marene Aranzabal | marene.aranzabal@kof.com.mx

