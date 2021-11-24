Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   US1912411089

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA Once Again Recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

11/24/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

They are recognized as part of the companies that have a constant performance in sustainability, among the more than 10,000 companies that are evaluated worldwide.

In the case of Coca-Cola FEMSA, it is the only Latin American company in the beverage industry included in the index for the fifth time.

Monterrey, Nuevo León, México. November 22,2021.

FomentoEconómicoMexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) ("FEMSA") y Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFL; NYSE: KOF) ("Coca-Cola FEMSA") were included for the fifth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in recognition of the commitments and progress in sustainability that both have implemented.

Both are considered a reference for their performance in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) indicators, for carrying out actions in environmental matters related to climate, circular economy, water management; in social issues they promote actions related to human rights, labor practices, health, inclusion and diversity and integral well-being; in governance they promote the implementation of best corporate governance practices.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:50pCOCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA Once Again Recognized by the Dow Jones ..
PU
10/29Fomento Economico Mexicano Posts Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
10/29COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
10/28Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 - For..
PU
10/28Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
10/27Financial Results Third Quarter 2021
PU
09/16COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA's Brazil Unit to Distribute Estrella Galicia Beers
MT
09/16COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA and the -Cola System announce distribution agreement w..
PU
09/16Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. its subsidiary Spal Indústria Brasileira de Bebidas S.A..
CI
08/27COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces Change of Alternate Director (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 263 M - -
Net income 2021 657 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 10 645 M 10 645 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 81 533
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 50,67 $
Average target price 62,61 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Anthony Santa María Otazúa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Constantino Spas Montesinos Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman
Ignacio Echevarría Mendiguren Chief Information Officer
Washington Fabricio Ponce Garcia Chief Operating Officer-Mexico
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.91%10 645
PEPSICO, INC.11.43%228 483
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.94%24 755
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC18.38%23 987
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.23%3 104
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-11.81%2 249