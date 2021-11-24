Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA Once Again Recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

They are recognized as part of the companies that have a constant performance in sustainability, among the more than 10,000 companies that are evaluated worldwide.

In the case of Coca-Cola FEMSA, it is the only Latin American company in the beverage industry included in the index for the fifth time.

Monterrey, Nuevo León, México. November 22,2021.

FomentoEconómicoMexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) ("FEMSA") y Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFL; NYSE: KOF) ("Coca-Cola FEMSA") were included for the fifth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in recognition of the commitments and progress in sustainability that both have implemented.

Both are considered a reference for their performance in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) indicators, for carrying out actions in environmental matters related to climate, circular economy, water management; in social issues they promote actions related to human rights, labor practices, health, inclusion and diversity and integral well-being; in governance they promote the implementation of best corporate governance practices.