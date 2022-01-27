Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   US1912411089

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

01/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST
  • For the first time, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) has included FEMSA. This is the fourth consecutive year for Coca-Cola FEMSA.
  • FEMSA debuts in the GEI scoring 63.5% in the Inclusive Culture, above the 55.65% the industry standard, and 100% in Disclosure, surpassing the 96% global average
  • Coca-Cola FEMSA is the only beverage company and the only bottler in Latin America to be included in this year's Index.

For the fourth consecutive year, Coca-Cola FEMSA, and for the first time, FEMSA were considered in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, thanks to their developing gender equality policies such as female talent encouragement, pay parity, and growth opportunities.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 324 M - -
Net income 2021 650 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 11 208 M 11 208 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 81 533
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 53,35 $
Average target price 60,48 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Anthony Santa María Otazúa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Constantino Spas Montesinos Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Director
Ignacio Echevarría Mendiguren Director-Information Technology
Washington Fabricio Ponce Garcia Chief Operating Officer-Mexico
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.63%11 208
PEPSICO, INC.-2.41%237 129
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC3.20%26 073
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.41%25 606
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.84%2 977
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.0.98%2 091