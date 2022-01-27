Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

-
For the first time, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) has included FEMSA. This is the fourth consecutive year for Coca-Cola FEMSA.
-
FEMSA debuts in the GEI scoring 63.5% in the Inclusive Culture, above the 55.65% the industry standard, and 100% in Disclosure, surpassing the 96% global average
-
Coca-Cola FEMSA is the only beverage company and the only bottler in Latin America to be included in this year's Index.
For the fourth consecutive year, Coca-Cola FEMSA, and for the first time, FEMSA were considered in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, thanks to their developing gender equality policies such as female talent encouragement, pay parity, and growth opportunities.
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:09 UTC.