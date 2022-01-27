Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

For the first time, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) has included FEMSA. This is the fourth consecutive year for Coca-Cola FEMSA.

FEMSA debuts in the GEI scoring 63.5% in the Inclusive Culture, above the 55.65% the industry standard, and 100% in Disclosure, surpassing the 96% global average

Coca-Cola FEMSA is the only beverage company and the only bottler in Latin America to be included in this year's Index.

For the fourth consecutive year, Coca-Cola FEMSA, and for the first time, FEMSA were considered in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, thanks to their developing gender equality policies such as female talent encouragement, pay parity, and growth opportunities.