Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

FUTURE- READY
COCA-COLA FEMSA
2022 INTEGRATED REPORT
At Coca-Cola FEMSA, we are building a future-ready organization to become our customers' preferred commercial platform.
Aligned with our vision, we are advancing on all of our strategic fronts-from our profound cultural transformation to our winning multi-category portfolio and industry-leading sustainable business development.
Fueled by these advances, we are not only escalating our transformation into a digitalized company- adopting technology and digital capabilities across our value chain-but also accelerating our growth into an omnichannel, multi-category player.
APPENDICES
19 Strategy
20 Sustainability
26 Sustainable Financing
30
Develop a Future-Ready Portfolio
41 Become our customer's preferred Omnichannel Commercial Platform
50 Make a difference in environmental, social and governance (ESG)
78 Strengthen our Customer-centric Culture
93 Financial Summary
95 Management's Discussion and Analysis
99 Capital & Company Engagement
100 Comprehensive Risk Management
103 Corporate Governance
105 Integral Ethical System
106 Turnover
107 Independent Veriﬁcation
111 Shareholder and Analyst Information
112
About Our Integrated Report
CHAIRMAN'S AND CEO'S LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS
DEAR FELLOW
STAKEHOLDERS
This year we consistently advanced on all of our strategic fronts-from our digital transformation to our winning multi-category portfolio and sustainable business development. These advances fueled our momentum and a very positive year for our company.
Fundamentally, we built on the strength of our enhanced cooperation framework with The Coca-Cola Company to align and execute ambitious growth plans and investments, while advancing our digital strategy and accelerating our transformation into an omnichannel, multi-category platform.
STRATEGIC PROGRESS AND ACHIEVEMENTS FOR 2022
During the year, we continued developing a consumer-centric portfolio, focused on affordability, innova-tion, and mix enhancement. Through our initiatives, we grew our single-serve mix, non-carbonated bev-erage volumes, and zero- and low-sugar portfolio. Notably, the new formula of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar out-performed the sparkling beverage category across our markets, achieving 27% and 11% growth in Brazil and Mexico, respectively. In terms of mix enhancement, we leveraged our multipacks, increased cooler coverage, and execution to grow our single-serve mix across our territories.
IAN CRAIG CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JOSÉ ANTONIO FERNÁNDEZ CARBAJAL CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD