Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

FUTURE- READY

COCA-COLA FEMSA

2022 INTEGRATED REPORT

At Coca-Cola FEMSA, we are building a future-ready organization to become our customers' preferred commercial platform.

Aligned with our vision, we are advancing on all of our strategic fronts-from our profound cultural transformation to our winning multi-category portfolio and industry-leading sustainable business development.

Fueled by these advances, we are not only escalating our transformation into a digitalized company- adopting technology and digital capabilities across our value chain-but also accelerating our growth into an omnichannel, multi-category player.

APPENDICES

5 Letter to Our Stakeholders

8 CFO Interview

12 Our Footprint

14 Financial & Sustainability Highlights

17 Our Value Chain

19 Strategy

20 Sustainability

26 Sustainable Financing

30

Develop a Future-Ready Portfolio

41 Become our customer's preferred Omnichannel Commercial Platform

50 Make a difference in environmental, social and governance (ESG)

78 Strengthen our Customer-centric Culture

93 Financial Summary

95 Management's Discussion and Analysis

99 Capital & Company Engagement

100 Comprehensive Risk Management

103 Corporate Governance

105 Integral Ethical System

106 Turnover

107 Independent Veriﬁcation

111 Shareholder and Analyst Information

112

About Our Integrated Report

OVERVIEW

COCA-COLA FEMSA | 2022 Integrated Report | 5

CHAIRMAN'S AND CEO'S LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS

DEAR FELLOW

STAKEHOLDERS

This year we consistently advanced on all of our strategic fronts-from our digital transformation to our winning multi-category portfolio and sustainable business development. These advances fueled our momentum and a very positive year for our company.

Fundamentally, we built on the strength of our enhanced cooperation framework with The Coca-Cola Company to align and execute ambitious growth plans and investments, while advancing our digital strategy and accelerating our transformation into an omnichannel, multi-category platform.

STRATEGIC PROGRESS AND ACHIEVEMENTS FOR 2022

During the year, we continued developing a consumer-centric portfolio, focused on affordability, innova-tion, and mix enhancement. Through our initiatives, we grew our single-serve mix, non-carbonated bev-erage volumes, and zero- and low-sugar portfolio. Notably, the new formula of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar out-performed the sparkling beverage category across our markets, achieving 27% and 11% growth in Brazil and Mexico, respectively. In terms of mix enhancement, we leveraged our multipacks, increased cooler coverage, and execution to grow our single-serve mix across our territories.

This year we consistently advanced on all of our strategic fronts-from our digital transformation to our winning multi-category portfolio and sustainable business development.

IAN CRAIG CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

JOSÉ ANTONIO FERNÁNDEZ CARBAJAL CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD