  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   US1912411089

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-27 pm EDT
78.45 USD   -0.27%
04:57pCoca Cola Femsa B De C : Integrated report 2022
PU
03/23Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Preliminary Financial Statements 2022
PU
03/07Coca Cola Femsa B De C : Cola FEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

03/27/2023 | 04:57pm EDT
FUTURE- READY

COCA-COLA FEMSA

2022 INTEGRATED REPORT

At Coca-Cola FEMSA, we are building a future-ready organization to become our customers' preferred commercial platform.

Aligned with our vision, we are advancing on all of our strategic fronts-from our profound cultural transformation to our winning multi-category portfolio and industry-leading sustainable business development.

Fueled by these advances, we are not only escalating our transformation into a digitalized company- adopting technology and digital capabilities across our value chain-but also accelerating our growth into an omnichannel, multi-category player.

APPENDICES

  • 5 Letter to Our Stakeholders

  • 8 CFO Interview

  • 12 Our Footprint

  • 14 Financial & Sustainability Highlights

  • 17 Our Value Chain

  • 19 Strategy

  • 20 Sustainability

  • 26 Sustainable Financing

30

Develop a Future-Ready Portfolio

  • 41 Become our customer's preferred Omnichannel Commercial Platform

  • 50 Make a difference in environmental, social and governance (ESG)

  • 78 Strengthen our Customer-centric Culture

  • 93 Financial Summary

  • 95 Management's Discussion and Analysis

  • 99 Capital & Company Engagement

  • 100 Comprehensive Risk Management

  • 103 Corporate Governance

  • 105 Integral Ethical System

  • 106 Turnover

  • 107 Independent Veriﬁcation

  • 111 Shareholder and Analyst Information

112

About Our Integrated Report

OVERVIEW

OVERVIEW

OUR FRAMEWORKOUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIESAPPENDICES

COCA-COLA FEMSA | 2022 Integrated Report | 5

CHAIRMAN'S AND CEO'S LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS

DEAR FELLOW

STAKEHOLDERS

This year we consistently advanced on all of our strategic fronts-from our digital transformation to our winning multi-category portfolio and sustainable business development. These advances fueled our momentum and a very positive year for our company.

Fundamentally, we built on the strength of our enhanced cooperation framework with The Coca-Cola Company to align and execute ambitious growth plans and investments, while advancing our digital strategy and accelerating our transformation into an omnichannel, multi-category platform.

STRATEGIC PROGRESS AND ACHIEVEMENTS FOR 2022

During the year, we continued developing a consumer-centric portfolio, focused on affordability, innova-tion, and mix enhancement. Through our initiatives, we grew our single-serve mix, non-carbonated bev-erage volumes, and zero- and low-sugar portfolio. Notably, the new formula of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar out-performed the sparkling beverage category across our markets, achieving 27% and 11% growth in Brazil and Mexico, respectively. In terms of mix enhancement, we leveraged our multipacks, increased cooler coverage, and execution to grow our single-serve mix across our territories.

This year we consistently advanced on all of our strategic fronts-from our digital transformation to our winning multi-category portfolio and sustainable business development.

IAN CRAIG CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

JOSÉ ANTONIO FERNÁNDEZ CARBAJAL CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 20:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 330 M - -
Net income 2023 1 071 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 16 525 M 16 525 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 97 211
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 78,66 $
Average target price 81,43 $
Spread / Average Target 3,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Marcel Craig Garcia Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Cruz Celaya Chief Financial Officer
Alfonso González Migoya Chairman
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Director
Ignacio Echevarría Mendiguren Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.88%16 525
PEPSICO, INC.-0.87%246 663
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.25%28 764
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC2.33%25 914
OSOTSPA10.62%2 788
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-3.69%1 899
