    KOF   US1912411089

COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(KOF)
03/22 12:05:55 pm
50.68 USD   -3.69%
COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Proposed Committees 2022
PU
COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Proposed Board KOF 2022
PU
COCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Proposed Audit Committee 2022
PU
Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Proposed Committees 2022

03/07/2022 | 11:50am EST
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Proposed Audit Committee 2022

Víctor Alberto Tiburcio Celorio

Chairman and FinancialBorn: February 1951

Expert

Principal occupation: Independent consultant.

Public Companies Member of the board of directors of Fomento Económico Mexicano,

Directorships: S.A.B: de C.V. ("FEMSA"), Grupo Palacio de Hierro S.A.B. de CV.,

Fresnillo, PLC and Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B.

Other Directorships: Member of the board of directors of Profuturo Afore, S.A. de C.V.,

Scotiabank Inverlat, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo

Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat, and TankRoom S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Past business experience: Partner of Mancera, S.C. (Ernst & Young Mexico) ("Mancera") from 1980 to 2000 and Chief Executive Officer of Mancera from 2000 to 2013.

Education: Holds a Public Accountant degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana ("IBERO") and Master's in Business Administration ("MBA") from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México.

Alfonso González Migoya

Born: January 1945

Principal occupation: Business consultant.

Public Companies Member of the board of directors of FEMSA, Controladora Vuela

Directorships: Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., Regional, S.A.B. de C.V., and

Servicios Corporativos JAVER, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Javer").

Other Directorships: Member of the board of directors of Invercap Holdings, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Grupo Cuprum, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Pinturas Berel, S.A. de C.V.

Past business experience: Held the position of Senior Vice President, Finance, Planning, Human Resources of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. from 1995 to 2005 and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. from 2009 to 2014.

Education: Holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey ("ITESM") and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Francisco Zambrano Rodríguez

Born: January 1953

Principal occupation: Independent consultant and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Desarrollo

Inmobiliario y de Valores, S.A. de C.V. ("Desarrollo Inmobiliario y de

Valores"), Corporativo Zeta DIVASA, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Corporativo Zeta

DIVASA"), and IPFC Inmuebles, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("IPFC Inmuebles").

Public Companies Alternate member of the board of directors of FEMSA.

Directorships:

Other Directorships: Member of the board of directors of Desarrollo Inmobiliario y de Valores,

Corporativo Zeta DIVASA, and IPFC Inmuebles.

Past business experience: Has extensive experience in investment banking and private investment services, in real estate development and project management, real estate private investment funds and as estate planning consultant.

Education: Holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from ITESM and an MBA from

The University of Texas at Austin.

Technical secretary (non-member of the committee): Gerardo Estrada Attolini

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Proposed Corporate Practices Committee 2022

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

Chairman

Born:

April 1959

Principal occupation:

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Bimbo,

S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bimbo")

Public Companies

Chairman of the board of directors of Bimbo.

Directorships:

Other directorships:

Member of the boards of directors of Grupo Financiero Banamex, S.A. de C.V.,

Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad, A.C., The Consumer Goods Forum, and

the Stanford GSB Advisory Council. Chairman of the board of directors of

Corporación Aura Solar, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Servicios Comerciales de Energía,

S.A. de C.V.

Past business experience:

Served as Vice President of Bimbo.

Education:

Holds a Business Administration degree from Universidad Iberoamericana

("IBERO") and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Jaime A. El Koury

Born:

September 1953

Principal occupation:

General Counsel of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto

Rico, a governmental entity created in 2016 under US federal statute.

Past business experience: Was a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton, LLP from 1986 to 2014.

Education:

Holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Yale University and a Law

degree from Yale University Law School.

Luis Rubio Freidberg

Born: August 1955

Principal occupation:

Chairman of the organization México Evalúa Centro de Análisis de Políticas

Públicas, A.C. and Consejo Mexicano de Asuntos Internacionales.

Other Directorships:

Member of the board of directors of Xanthus, The India Fund, Inc., and The Tinker

Foundation.

Past business experience:

He is a contributing editor of the newspaper Reforma. In the 1970s he was

Planning Director at Citibank in Mexico and served as an advisor to Mexico's

Secretary of the Treasury.

Education:

Holds a degree in Political Science and Public Administration from IBERO and a

Master's degree and PhD in Political Science from Brandeis University.

Luis Alfonso Nicolau Gutiérrez

Born: June 1961

Principal occupation: Partner at Ritch, Mueller, Heather y Nicolau, S.C., and member of the firm's executive committee.

Public Companies Member of the boards of directors of Grupo Posadas, S.A.B. de C.V., Gentera,

Directorships: S.A.B. de C.V., and Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V.

Other Directorships: Member of the boards of directors of Morgan Stanley, Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V.,

UBS Asesores México, S.A. de C.V., Fideicomiso Ignia, Grupo Coppel, S.A. de

C.V. and KIO Networks.

Past business experience: Has been a partner at Ritch Mueller since 1990, specializes in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital markets transactions and banking and finance. He is a leading expert in assisting underwriters and issuers in debt and equity offerings in Mexico and abroad. Also, he worked as a foreign associate for Johnson & Gibbs, Dallas and Shearman & Sterling, New York

.

Education: Holds a Law degree from Escuela Libre de Derecho and a Master's in Law from Columbia University.

Technical secretary (non-member of the Committee): Karina Paola Awad Pérez

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Proposed Planning and Finance Committee 2022

Ricardo Guajardo Touché

Chairman

Born: May 1948

Principal occupation: Independent consultant.

Public Companies Member of the board of directors of FEMSA, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, Directorships: S.A.B. de C.V., Bimbo, and Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

Other Directorships: Member of the board of directors of BBVA México S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero BBVA México.

Past business experience: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer from 1991 to 2000 and Chairman from 2000 to 2004. He was Chairman of the board of directors of Solfi, S.A. de C.V., from 2006 to 2020 and member of the board of directors and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Valores Monterrrey from 2006 to 2017.

Education: Holds an Electrical Engineering degree from ITESM and the University of

Wisconsin and a Master´s degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

John Murphy

Born: February 1962

Principal occupation: Executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Coca-Cola Company.

Public Companies Member of the board of Coca-Cola Beverages Japan Holdings Inc, China Directorships: Beverages Ltd. and Lindley Corporation.

Past business experience: From 2016 to 2018 he served as president of the Asia Pacific group of The Coca- Cola Company and as president of the South Latin business unit. Prior to this role, from 2008 to 2012, he was president of the Latin Center business unit. During his three-decade career with Coca-Cola Company, he has held a variety of general management, finance and strategic planning roles.

Education: Holds a bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Trinity College in Dublin and a diploma in professional accounting from University College in Dublin.

Federico José Reyes García

Born: September 1945

Principal occupation: Independent consultant.

Public Companies Alternate member of the board of directors of FEMSA.

Directorships:

Past business experience: At FEMSA, he held the position of Executive Vice-President of Corporate Development from 1992 to 1993, and Chief Financial Officer from 1999 to 2006 and Corporate Development Officer until 2015.

Education: Holds a degree in Business and Finance from ITESM.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 16:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
