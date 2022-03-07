Coca Cola FEMSA B de C : Proposed Committees 2022

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Proposed Audit Committee 2022 Víctor Alberto Tiburcio Celorio Chairman and FinancialBorn: February 1951 Expert Principal occupation: Independent consultant. Public Companies Member of the board of directors of Fomento Económico Mexicano, Directorships: S.A.B: de C.V. ("FEMSA"), Grupo Palacio de Hierro S.A.B. de CV., Fresnillo, PLC and Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B. Other Directorships: Member of the board of directors of Profuturo Afore, S.A. de C.V., Scotiabank Inverlat, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat, and TankRoom S.A.P.I. de C.V. Past business experience: Partner of Mancera, S.C. (Ernst & Young Mexico) ("Mancera") from 1980 to 2000 and Chief Executive Officer of Mancera from 2000 to 2013. Education: Holds a Public Accountant degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana ("IBERO") and Master's in Business Administration ("MBA") from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México. Alfonso González Migoya Born: January 1945 Principal occupation: Business consultant. Public Companies Member of the board of directors of FEMSA, Controladora Vuela Directorships: Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., Regional, S.A.B. de C.V., and Servicios Corporativos JAVER, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Javer"). Other Directorships: Member of the board of directors of Invercap Holdings, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Grupo Cuprum, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Pinturas Berel, S.A. de C.V. Past business experience: Held the position of Senior Vice President, Finance, Planning, Human Resources of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. from 1995 to 2005 and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. from 2009 to 2014. Education: Holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey ("ITESM") and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Francisco Zambrano Rodríguez Born: January 1953 Principal occupation: Independent consultant and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Desarrollo Inmobiliario y de Valores, S.A. de C.V. ("Desarrollo Inmobiliario y de Valores"), Corporativo Zeta DIVASA, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Corporativo Zeta DIVASA"), and IPFC Inmuebles, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("IPFC Inmuebles"). Public Companies Alternate member of the board of directors of FEMSA. Directorships: Other Directorships: Member of the board of directors of Desarrollo Inmobiliario y de Valores, Corporativo Zeta DIVASA, and IPFC Inmuebles. Past business experience: Has extensive experience in investment banking and private investment services, in real estate development and project management, real estate private investment funds and as estate planning consultant. Education: Holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from ITESM and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin. Technical secretary (non-member of the committee): Gerardo Estrada Attolini

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Proposed Corporate Practices Committee 2022 Daniel Javier Servitje Montull Chairman Born: April 1959 Principal occupation: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bimbo") Public Companies Chairman of the board of directors of Bimbo. Directorships: Other directorships: Member of the boards of directors of Grupo Financiero Banamex, S.A. de C.V., Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad, A.C., The Consumer Goods Forum, and the Stanford GSB Advisory Council. Chairman of the board of directors of Corporación Aura Solar, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Servicios Comerciales de Energía, S.A. de C.V. Past business experience: Served as Vice President of Bimbo. Education: Holds a Business Administration degree from Universidad Iberoamericana ("IBERO") and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Jaime A. El Koury Born: September 1953 Principal occupation: General Counsel of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, a governmental entity created in 2016 under US federal statute. Past business experience: Was a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton, LLP from 1986 to 2014. Education: Holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Yale University and a Law degree from Yale University Law School. Luis Rubio Freidberg Born: August 1955 Principal occupation: Chairman of the organization México Evalúa Centro de Análisis de Políticas Públicas, A.C. and Consejo Mexicano de Asuntos Internacionales. Other Directorships: Member of the board of directors of Xanthus, The India Fund, Inc., and The Tinker Foundation. Past business experience: He is a contributing editor of the newspaper Reforma. In the 1970s he was Planning Director at Citibank in Mexico and served as an advisor to Mexico's Secretary of the Treasury. Education: Holds a degree in Political Science and Public Administration from IBERO and a Master's degree and PhD in Political Science from Brandeis University.

Luis Alfonso Nicolau Gutiérrez Born: June 1961 Principal occupation: Partner at Ritch, Mueller, Heather y Nicolau, S.C., and member of the firm's executive committee. Public Companies Member of the boards of directors of Grupo Posadas, S.A.B. de C.V., Gentera, Directorships: S.A.B. de C.V., and Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. Other Directorships: Member of the boards of directors of Morgan Stanley, Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., UBS Asesores México, S.A. de C.V., Fideicomiso Ignia, Grupo Coppel, S.A. de C.V. and KIO Networks. Past business experience: Has been a partner at Ritch Mueller since 1990, specializes in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital markets transactions and banking and finance. He is a leading expert in assisting underwriters and issuers in debt and equity offerings in Mexico and abroad. Also, he worked as a foreign associate for Johnson & Gibbs, Dallas and Shearman & Sterling, New York . Education: Holds a Law degree from Escuela Libre de Derecho and a Master's in Law from Columbia University. Technical secretary (non-member of the Committee): Karina Paola Awad Pérez