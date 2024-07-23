Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call Friday, 22nd July 2024

up more than 20, more than 200 bps year over year. So, I just wanted to better understand what was the drivers behind the strong margin performance?

We understand that sweeteners were still a headwind, packaging costs were more favorable, but just wanted to hear more thoughts on the color of magnitude around the cost components. Also, is it safe to say that at this point with today's print, that it's reasonable to expect that perhaps we're going to be closing the year with more healthier margins than we previously expected at the beginning of the year, or, I don't know, perhaps we could see a cost curve that's a little bit tougher for the next couple of quarters? You know, if you could share any comment on that would be very helpful. Thanks, everyone.

Ian Craig: Thank you. Lucas. I'll start with the margins in South America. Certainly, we saw better performance, and this is a result of the model that we, our strategic priorities as we establish them when we started this journey of leveraging on our operating capabilities. So, growing our business and the sustainable growth model that we are all focused on and working on allows us to capture the benefits of margin by growing our scale. We expect this to continue, to be the case in the long term, which is our bet, and we're working towards.

Certainly, we've seen a better outlook in cost structure that we had previously expected in our business plan and we expect specifically from sugar in Mexico to see a better outlook in sugar prices towards the end of the year. Slightly better. I wouldn't think that it would be a significant change, but certainly, less worrying than what we had expected initially regarding our expectations for the full year. I think we're still a little bit waiting to see how things continue to develop. I don't think we're ready to send out a different expectations in terms of maintaining flattish sort of margins for the year as compared to last year's.

Lucas Mussi: Thanks, everyone.

Operator: Thank you. We will now move to our next question from Felipe Ucros from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Felipe Ucros: Thanks, Operator. And good morning, Ian, Gerry and team. Thanks for the space. A couple of questions on Juntos Plus, if I may. The first one on loyalty. You know, as you've been developing Juntos, you've also been delving deeper into loyalty programs for your consumers. Just wondering if you can give us a first look on how this is going? Or perhaps you can comment on adoption speed from your clients and what differences you're noticing between clients that are using the loyalty platform versus those that are not using it.

And perhaps if you can give us an update also on the fintech side of things, I know you've been working on partnerships across the region, so, just wondering if you have any updates on that. Thank you.

Ian Craig: Hello, everyone. I think, relating to our loyalty program, we have some numbers on the uplift in volume between clients that are participating in the loyalty program. Clients that, I don't have them top of my head. So, I don't want to mention those, Felipe, but we do see a significant uplift. So, the more that we can be rolling out the adoption, the better that this is for us.

And when we walk the market and you talk to clients, you hear all sorts of positive comments regarding the loyalty program, like, from anecdotal things like, oh, finally, you guys remembered us. So, you can tell that it has an effect on when they decide to purchase from