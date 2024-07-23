Coca-Cola FEMSA
Second Quarter 2024
Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Participants
Jorge Collazo - Director of Investor Relations
Ian Craig - Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Cruz - Chief Financial Officer
Operator: Good day, and welcome to today's Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 conference call. Throughout today's presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. If you wish to register for a question at any time, you may press star one on your telephone keypad. And now, I'd like to hand the call over to your host, Jorge Collazo. Please go ahead, sir.
Jorge Collazo: Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this webcast and conference call to review our second quarter 2024 results. Joining me this morning are Ian Craig, our chief executive officer, and Gerardo Cruz, our chief financial officer. As usual, after prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.
Before we proceed, please allow me to remind all participants that this conference call may include forward looking statements and should be considered good faith estimates made by the company. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties that can materially impact the company's performance. For more details, please refer to the disclaimer in the earnings release that went out this morning. With that, let me turn the call over to our CEO. Please go ahead, Ian.
Ian Craig: Thank you, Jorge. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter results. Let me begin by saying that I am encouraged by the progress we are making across the priorities we set for the year. For the second quarter, we continued building on the growth momentum of our core business, increasing our consolidated volumes by 7.5% year on year while driving double digit top and bottom-line growth. We're also progressing on becoming our customers' preferred commercial platform with Juntos+.
During the quarter, we finished rolling out the new version 4.0 of our app in our two largest markets, Mexico and Brazil, while beginning its rollout in Guatemala, Panama and Colombia. Now, more than half of our total customer base are digital buyers. Importantly, we are taking significant steps in deploying Coca-Cola FEMSA principles, the foundation of the culture that we envision for our long-term growth and success.
Although a positive quarter, our resilience and ability to respond to challenges was put to the test as we faced unprecedented flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. I want to take a moment to express our heartfelt support to all of the people affected by these events, and to recognize the leadership and swift actions taken by our team to ensure the well- being of our Brazilian collaborators, as well as their families, and to provide effective community support. Our team mobilized quickly to ensure business continuity and minimize disruption. I will expand on these actions later today when I touch on Brazil.
2
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
During our call today, I will summarize our quarterly results and provide an update of key developments across our territories. Then, Gerry will walk you through our division's performance, closing with an update on the progress we are making to add capacity across our operations, aligned with our strategic pillar to remove infrastructure bottlenecks and digitize the enterprise.
Moving on to review our consolidated results for the second quarter. Our volumes continued their positive moment increasing 7.5% year on year. This increase was driven mainly by the strong performance achieved in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala and our Central America South Territories, which offset volume declines in Argentina and Uruguay. Our strategies to grow our core business continue driving results. Sparkling beverage volumes grew 6.8%, driven mainly by brand Coca-Cola's 7.8% growth. Still beverages grew 13.2% and bottled water grew 13.4%.
Total revenues for the quarter grew 13.1%, reaching $69.5 billion, driven mainly by volume growth, offsetting an unfavorable currency translation, mainly related to the depreciation of the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso as compared to the Mexican peso. On a currency neutral basis, our total revenues increased 17.9%. Gross profit increased 17.2% to $32 billion, leading to a margin expansion of 160 basis points to 46%. This increase was driven mainly by the operating leverage resulting from our solid top line performance, coupled with favorable packaging costs and hedging strategies. These effects were partially offset by higher sweetener costs and the significant depreciation of the Argentine peso as compared with the previous year.
Our operating income increased 13.8% to $9.7 billion, with operating margin reaching 14%. As was the case during the first quarter, our operating leverage and cost and expense efficiencies enabled us to protect margins, offsetting extraordinary expenses related to the flooding in the south of Brazil, as well as increases in freight, labor and maintenance. Notably, this quarter also includes approximately $400 million related to a non-cash operating foreign exchange loss driven by the quarterly depreciation of the Mexican peso. By normalizing the extraordinary effects related to the flooding in Brazil, our operating margin would have expanded 30 basis points to 14.2%.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 21.7% to reach $13.9 billion, and EBITDA margin expanded 140 basis points to 20%. The difference between adjusted EBITDA and operating income is mainly explained by the increase in non-cash expenses related to the $400 million operating foreign exchange loss that I previously described.
Finally, our majority net income increased 13.8% to reach $5.6 billion. This increase was driven mainly by operating income growth coupled with a decrease in our comprehensive financing result. This decrease in comprehensive financial result was driven mainly by a foreign exchange gain that resulted from the depreciation of the Mexican peso during the quarter, as applied to our dollar cash position.
Now, let me expand on our operations highlights for the second quarter. In Mexico, the implementation of our long-term sustainable growth model, coupled with favorable weather and a resilient consumer environment, supported our 7.9% volume growth for the quarter, reaching 600-million-unit cases for the first time in our franchise history.
Additionally, thanks to the efforts of our supply chain team to add capacity and generate productivity, in May, we broke the record of historic monthly production that we had previously established in March, producing 198-million-unit cases. Efforts to satisfy unserved demand in
3
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
the southeast region of the country prompted us to relocate a production line to the city of Villahermosa, which began production last June, bolstering our capacity in this important and growing region of the country. However, as was the case during the first quarter, that demand we saw continued to exceed our installed capacity, generating stockouts and limiting our share recovery efforts.
Finally, an update on Juntos+ in Mexico. As I previously mentioned, we finished the rollout of version 4.0 with more than 335,000 active buyers in the new version of the app effectively digitizing more than 50% of our customer base in the country. We remain confident in Mexico's momentum and in our team's ability to resolve capacity constraints and continue delivering solid results as we enter the second half of the year.
Moving on to Central America, volumes in our Central America South Territories, which include Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama, increased 6.2%. In Costa Rica, our commercial initiatives continued driving volume growth. For instance, to complement our single serve offerings, we introduced a 250ml presentation of Sprite Fresh and Fuze Tea. In addition, our multi-serve packs grew 8% year on year as we focused on the execution of refillable and one-way presentations to capture the important meals occasion.
Moreover, in Costa Rica and Panama, we launched alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails in two flavors, Schweppes Gin and Tonic and Schweppes Vodka Citrus to capture growth in this emerging beverage category.
Finally, in Nicaragua, we delivered a solid second quarter. Brand Coca-Cola continues outperforming with double digit growth, supported by strong performance in both single serve and multi-serve presentations.
Notably, with brands Monster and Fury, our Energy Portfolios volumes grew more than 50% year over year, capturing value share. We are convinced that there are many growth opportunities in Central America to continue capturing growth, profitability and are accelerating our digital transformation.
Moving on to South America. As I mentioned during my introductory comments, the South of Brazil experienced the worst flooding in the region's history, affecting approximately 2.4 million people. In this challenging environment, our team rapidly activated crisis protocols focused on ensuring our collaborators and their families' safety as the utmost priority. Among other actions to support our team in the region, we donated food and water, advanced salary payments and made vaccines available. In the words of Don Eugenio Garza Sada, one of FEMSA's most prominent leaders in the 20th century, "What a person is and may possess, is an opportunity to help others, an opportunity to serve." And with this in mind, FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA's Relief Fund donated approximately $1 million to help cover all our affected collaborators. Resources that are being used to support home rebuilding, replace furniture and basic house appliances that were lost to the torrential rains.
In addition, community relief efforts were coordinated with support from our partners at the Coca-Cola company and the rest of the Coca-Cola system in Brazil, whom also donated resources and water to the most affected communities in the region.
Regarding business continuity, as we announced in early May, we suspended operations in our plant in Porto Alegre. We have now completed site cleaning and removed more than 5 thousand
4
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
tons of debris and finished product and are working hand in hand with our equipment manufacturing partners towards a gradual reopening as of the fourth quarter of the year.
In the meantime, our supply chain team rapidly adapted our sales and distribution network to serve our customers in the region, setting up two distribution centers around Porto Alegre that allowed us to reach more than 90% of our customer base.
To source finished product, we are currently shipping from other Coca-Cola FEMSA territories in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina, as well as from other bottlers from the Coca-Cola system, allowing us to mitigate the temporary capacity gap while we reopen our Porto Alegre facility.
Despite the challenges faced in Rio Grande do Sul, volume in Brazil increased a solid 12.1%. Favorable weather in most of our territory, coupled with our initiatives to grow the core business, enabled us to achieve record volumes.
We are also encouraged by the results of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which continues to grow 50% year on year. In addition, Powerade and Monster grew 64% and 32%, respectively. As we mentioned during the first quarter, we are strengthening our competitive position, gaining share not only with brand Coca-Cola, but also in flavors, energy, teas, sports drinks and juices.
In Colombia, consumer confidence has continued to deteriorate. This macroeconomic backdrop, coupled with unfavorable weather during the quarter, resulted in sequential deceleration in volume growth. In this complex environment, our team remains focused on our "grow the core" initiatives, adjusting our product offerings to capture key price points. These initiatives, coupled with service and availability improvements, continued enabling us to outperform the industry, resulting in share gains.
Aligned with our initiatives to increase capacity, in late June, we opened a new distribution center in Funza, in the outskirts of Bogota, increasing capacity by 90,000 pallet positions, bolstering our service to more than 30,000 clients in the region.
Moving further south to Argentina. As was the case during the first quarter, we continue seeing the effects of a 31% contraction in disposable income, leading our volumes to decline 9.9%. However, prospects of a more controlled inflation and a gradual recovery of disposable income are being reflected in consumer sentiment. Our team continues executing the playbook needed to emerge stronger from these macro adjustments, strengthen our affordable platform to maintain household penetration and consumer preference while driving cost and expense efficiencies, as well as implementing productivity initiatives.
Finally, volumes in Uruguay declined 12.1% year on year. This decline is explained mainly by a tough comparison base, as a severe drought in 2023 drove extraordinary growth for personal water, coupled with unfavorable conditions during most of the quarter this year.
As we enter the second half of the year, we remain confident in our strategy as well as the investments being deployed to improve service levels. We expect the consumer environment to remain resilient in the majority of our markets. We continue to see a long runway for Coca- Cola FEMSA's value creation as we progress in the implementation of our sustainable long term growth model.
With that, I will hand the call over to Gerry.
5
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
Gerardo Cruz: Thank you, Ian. Good morning, everyone. Summarizing our division's results for the second quarter.
In Mexico and Central America, volumes increased 8.1% to reach 695.6-million-unit cases, with volume growing across all of the division's territories. Revenues increased 15.3% to $45.1 billion. This growth was driven mainly by volume performance and favorable mix effects. Our gross profit increased 17.8% to reach $21.9 billion, resulting in a gross margin of 48.7%, expanding 100 basis points year on year. Our operating leverage resulting from top line growth, improving packaging costs, and favorable hedging initiatives were partially offset by higher sweetener costs and the depreciation of the Mexican peso.
Operating income increased 12% to $7.3 billion, driven mainly by the gross profit performance I previously described. However, our operating margin contracted 50 basis points to 16.2%. This contraction was driven mainly by a non-cash operating foreign exchange loss generated by the depreciation of the Mexican peso, coupled with an increase in operating expenses such as labor, marketing and freight.
Finally, our adjusted EBITDA in Mexico and Central America grew 20.1% with a 90-basis point margin expansion to 21.9%.
Moving on to the South America Division. Volumes increased 6.5%-to-400-million-unit cases. This performance was driven mainly by double digit growth in Brazil, and partially offset by a volume contraction in Argentina and Uruguay.
Supported by this volume performance and revenue management initiatives, our revenues in the division increased 9.2% to $24.4 billion. These effects were partially offset by unfavorable currency translation effects into Mexican pesos, especially driven by the depreciation of the Argentine peso and the Brazilian real. When excluding currency translation, our total revenues in South America increased 22.3%.
Gross profit in South America increased 16%, leading to a margin expansion of 240 basis points to reach 41.1%. As was the case during the first quarter, this increase was driven mainly by operating leverage, declining packaging costs, and favorable hedging strategies. However, these effects were partially offset by increases in sweetener costs and the depreciation of most of our operating currencies in the division, as applied to our US dollar denominated raw material costs.
Operating income for the division increased 19.6% to $2.5 billion, and operating margin expanded 90 basis points to 10.1%. This margin expansion was driven mainly by our gross profit growth, coupled with cost and expense efficiencies across our operations. However, these effects were partially offset by margin pressures in Argentina, coupled with an increase in operating expenses mainly related to the flooding in the south of Brazil. On a currency neutral basis, operating income increased a solid 36.3%.
Finally, adjusted EBITDA in South America increased 25.9% to $4 billion, or 46.5% on a currency neutral basis.
As usual, I will provide you with a quick summary of our comprehensive financial result, which recorded an expense of $885 million, as compared to an expense of $1.4 billion during the same period of the previous year. For the second quarter, the main driver of this decline was a foreign exchange gain of $177 million, as compared to a loss of $437 million in the second
6
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
quarter of 2023. As a reminder, we maintain a US dollar net cash position that was positively impacted by the quarterly depreciation of the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real.
Finally, before opening up the call to your questions, I will provide you with an update on the progress we are making regarding our strategic priority to debottleneck our infrastructure and digitize the enterprise.
In order to unlock growth, we are increasing our manufacturing and distribution capacity. To do this, we are implementing new modeling capabilities that optimize our footprint and capacity allocation. In 2024, we are adding seven new bottling lines, two in Mexico, two in Guatemala, two in Brazil and one in Colombia. From these lines, one in Mexico and one in Brazil will begin operations during the second half of the year. The rest are already online.
Regarding warehousing, we are not only adding capacity by opening new distribution centers, but also via layout redesign. We estimate that year to date we have avoided an approximate $25 million of CapEx through these initiatives.
Once again, Coca-Cola FEMSA delivered a solid quarter driven mainly by volume growth, thanks to the focus and commitment of our whole team. And certainly, the aligned vision of our leadership and the support of our partners at the Coca-Cola company. We feel encouraged by the consistent performance of the business through multiple quarters and across operations and are positive on the short and long term.
Thank you all for joining us on today's call. Operator, we are ready to open the call for questions.
Operator: Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, if you wish to ask a question at this time, please signal by pressing star one on your telephone keypad. If you find that your question has already been answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing star two. Again, it is star one to ask a question over the phone. Now, the first question comes from Fernando Olvera from Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Fernando Olvera: Hi. Good morning, and thanks for taking my question. I have two related to volumes. So, first, I would like to hear how are you thinking about your volume guidance? You know, after the strong demand seen in the first half of the year. And what is your view for the remaining of the year? And my second question, if you can comment about how is your market share behaving? Knowing mainly your main key markets Mexico and Brazil would be great. Thank you.
Jorge Collazo: Hi Fer, it's Jorge here. Thank you for the question. I will take the first part of the question regarding volume, volume outlook Fer, because as you mentioned, I think we can, and Ian and Gerry mentioned during the call, we are very encouraged by the performance that we've had year to date, but we are at the half mark of the year. Now, there is still a lot that we need to do across our operations to continue delivering, and we have the plans to do that.
But really, no change on the volume outlook. I think we can maintain that outlook that we have mentioned of around mid-single digit volume growth for the full year. Okay, so, at this time, we think it will be too early maybe to change that. But as we said, and I think the call really reflects this, we are optimistic about the outlook for the second half.
Ian Craig: Regarding share, Fernando, in Mexico, we have been impacted by share this year with continued supply chain shortages. So, our stockouts and availability continue to remain
7
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
high. We have irregular performance, given the strong volumes. And that has been what has impacted our share, especially in flavors and certain NCBs.
Because when you have a limited production, you start prioritizing Coca-Cola brands and most profitable SKUs. So, you see that hit in other, less profitable or less key SKUs right now. In Brazil, our share has been very, very positive. Now, we are starting to see this last month, the impact of share losses in Rio Grande do Sul. So, if you look at Brazil overall, it continues with very positive trends, year to date. But if you drill down to the last month, we saw share losses in Rio Grande do Sul because unlike our competitors, our plant for the region went down. So, if you look at the Brazil numbers from here forward, including last month, I think you'll continue to see strong gains in all of our territories and pressure in Rio Grande do Sul.
Jorge Collazo: If I can add one point there, regarding also share and capacity constraints, just to emphasize something that Ian mentioned during the prepared remarks, because as he said, okay, we have capacity constraints, but it's important to say that this is a situation that is identified and that we are working on it. We added a new line in Mexico during March. There was another one that was relocated and started operations in June. And then, there is another line that's coming in the second half of the year. So, there are actions that are being implemented by the supply chain team in order to resolve this situation.
Ian Craig: Yes. As well as, obviously, the quite substantial investments in distribution capacity for Mexico as well.
Fernando Olvera: Okay. Perfect. Thank you so much.
Ian Craig: Thank you, Fernando.
Operator: We'll now take our next question from Tiago Harduim From Citigroup. Please go ahead.
Tiago Harduim: Good morning, Ian, Gerardo, Jorge. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted to discuss two points here. The first one, I wanted to hear a bit from you guys about costs. So, what you're expecting maybe on a qualitative basis for 2024, maybe 2025, just to see what you guys have for the outlook for the main commodities and hear a bit more about the hedges you have in place.
And the second point would be a bit on the Brazil beer side. Right. So, just hear what you have to say about, like, overall industry dynamics in the short term, the overall consumer environment, brand performance, whatever you think is interesting to share with us. So, yeah, that's it. Thank you, guys.
Gerardo Cruz: Thank you, Tiago. I'll start with the first one regarding costs and our hedging position, and maybe Jorge and Ian can complement on the second one regarding beer in Brazil. But, as you know, and we've discussed before, for hedges, we have this process in which we usually maintain both hedge position in a rolling 12-month period for both our FX component on dollarized raw materials, as well as the price of the raw materials itself. And this allows us to provide better certainty to our operators so they can focus on bringing in the unit cases.
Having said that, we have currently a position regarding FX for 2024, or the rest of 2024, in Mexico, Argentina, above 60% of our exposure, of dollarized raw materials is covered. For Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay, a little above 40% of our requirements are hedged for the year.
8
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
And we already started in this process. 12 month rolling period, hedging the first half of 2025, exposures where we're starting to build positions.
Regarding raw materials, the prices of raw materials itself, we have, a very good position in hedging sweeteners, sugar, both in Brazil and Uruguay, where we have active hedging positions are close to 100% of our requirements for 2024, hedged with a good position as well for 2025, about 50% of our requirements, HFCS in Mexico, a similar situation where we're close to 90% of our requirements hedged. And we have good position for aluminum in Mexico and Brazil, above 60% of our requirements, as well as plastic PET in Mexico above 50% of our requirements for the year.
Ian Craig: All right. In terms of beer in Brazil, I think what we're seeing there is with a flat market in terms of volume, there's a lot of pressure going around to the beer players and intensified competition. So, we see really, really intense competition with some key brands holding prices since last year. In that picture, our volumes have been very challenging and we have held our share. I think it's declined 0.2 basis points in terms of --20 basis points in terms of share of value. So, what I would say is as long as that market continues to be flat, I think there's going to be a very intense competitive scenario as the two large beer players compete to hit growth again.
Tiago Harduim: Very clear. Thank you.
Operator: We will now take our next question from Rahi Parikh From Barclays. Please go ahead.
Rahi Parikh: Awesome. Thank you so much. I'm coming in for Ben. Can you give more color on the impact of a slightly weaker consumer? I think you said more sensitive consumer, I assume from lower spending, lower government spending in Mexico, maybe some stats on the slowdown in purchases in June and into July possible or any other comments on consumer elasticity by region. Thank you so much.
Ian Craig: Hello, Rahi, and send our regards to Ben, please. I would say across our region where we see pressure on the consumer would be Colombia and Argentina. So, those are the two markets where we see pressure. We are seeing a softer environment this month in Mexico, but so far, from what we see, I think it relates directly to weather because as you know, our business is impacted by precipitation. And usually, the first things that see softness are water and then, a little bit in single serve.
And that's exactly what we're seeing in this month. So, I would not think that that has to do with consumer and strength in Mexico, because there's still practically no unemployment. All projects keep chugging along. So, our read so far is consistent with more of a weather-related softness. Does that make sense, Rahi?
Rahi Parikh: Yes. For sure. Thank you so much.
Ian Craig: Thank you.
Operator: Thank you. We will now take our next question from Lucas Mussi from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Lucas Mussi: Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. I have one on South America margins. You guys delivered an EBITDA margin which was quite strong in the quarter,
9
Coca-Cola FEMSA Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Friday, 22nd July 2024
up more than 20, more than 200 bps year over year. So, I just wanted to better understand what was the drivers behind the strong margin performance?
We understand that sweeteners were still a headwind, packaging costs were more favorable, but just wanted to hear more thoughts on the color of magnitude around the cost components. Also, is it safe to say that at this point with today's print, that it's reasonable to expect that perhaps we're going to be closing the year with more healthier margins than we previously expected at the beginning of the year, or, I don't know, perhaps we could see a cost curve that's a little bit tougher for the next couple of quarters? You know, if you could share any comment on that would be very helpful. Thanks, everyone.
Ian Craig: Thank you. Lucas. I'll start with the margins in South America. Certainly, we saw better performance, and this is a result of the model that we, our strategic priorities as we establish them when we started this journey of leveraging on our operating capabilities. So, growing our business and the sustainable growth model that we are all focused on and working on allows us to capture the benefits of margin by growing our scale. We expect this to continue, to be the case in the long term, which is our bet, and we're working towards.
Certainly, we've seen a better outlook in cost structure that we had previously expected in our business plan and we expect specifically from sugar in Mexico to see a better outlook in sugar prices towards the end of the year. Slightly better. I wouldn't think that it would be a significant change, but certainly, less worrying than what we had expected initially regarding our expectations for the full year. I think we're still a little bit waiting to see how things continue to develop. I don't think we're ready to send out a different expectations in terms of maintaining flattish sort of margins for the year as compared to last year's.
Lucas Mussi: Thanks, everyone.
Operator: Thank you. We will now move to our next question from Felipe Ucros from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Felipe Ucros: Thanks, Operator. And good morning, Ian, Gerry and team. Thanks for the space. A couple of questions on Juntos Plus, if I may. The first one on loyalty. You know, as you've been developing Juntos, you've also been delving deeper into loyalty programs for your consumers. Just wondering if you can give us a first look on how this is going? Or perhaps you can comment on adoption speed from your clients and what differences you're noticing between clients that are using the loyalty platform versus those that are not using it.
And perhaps if you can give us an update also on the fintech side of things, I know you've been working on partnerships across the region, so, just wondering if you have any updates on that. Thank you.
Ian Craig: Hello, everyone. I think, relating to our loyalty program, we have some numbers on the uplift in volume between clients that are participating in the loyalty program. Clients that, I don't have them top of my head. So, I don't want to mention those, Felipe, but we do see a significant uplift. So, the more that we can be rolling out the adoption, the better that this is for us.
And when we walk the market and you talk to clients, you hear all sorts of positive comments regarding the loyalty program, like, from anecdotal things like, oh, finally, you guys remembered us. So, you can tell that it has an effect on when they decide to purchase from
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 22:28:05 UTC.