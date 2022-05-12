Bottler Coca-Cola HBC mulls other options for Russian business

May 12 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG
said on Thursday it will evaluate all options for its
Russian operations and have a smaller presence in the country,
focussing on local brands, after U.S. beverage giant Coca-Cola
suspended operations there.
The bottler, which counted Russia as one of its biggest
markets, said it was still in the process of implementing the
decision by Coca-Cola.
Hundreds of Western companies have either withdrawn or
suspended operations in Russia since the country invaded Ukraine
in February while Western governments have imposed sanctions.
HBC is one of Coca-Cola's many bottlers worldwide and holds
local Coca-Cola franchises to bottle and sell drinks produced by
the beverage giant. Coca-Cola holds a roughly 21% stake in HBC.
The company, whose annual outlook remains withdrawn, said it
has stopped placing orders for concentrate in Russia and ceased
investments in the market.
The London-listed company said organic revenue in the first
quarter rose 25.9%, excluding Russia and Ukraine.
The Switzerland-headquartered company said it increased
prices in the quarter to help manage rising input cost
inflation, and that has not negatively impacted volumes.
