05/12
1604.50 GBX   +0.41%
03:07aCoca-Cola HBC Q1 Organic Revenue Up 24%
MT
02:48aBottler Coca-Cola HBC mulls other options for Russian business
RE
02:05aEarnings Flash (CCH.L) COCA-COLA HBC Posts Q1 Revenue EUR1.77B
MT
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC mulls other options for Russian business

05/12/2022 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Coca-Cola logo is pictured during an event in Paris

May 12 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG said on Thursday it will evaluate all options for its Russian operations and have a smaller presence in the country, focussing on local brands, after U.S. beverage giant Coca-Cola suspended operations there.

The bottler, which counted Russia as one of its biggest markets, said it was still in the process of implementing the decision by Coca-Cola.

Hundreds of Western companies have either withdrawn or suspended operations in Russia since the country invaded Ukraine in February while Western governments have imposed sanctions.

HBC is one of Coca-Cola's many bottlers worldwide and holds local Coca-Cola franchises to bottle and sell drinks produced by the beverage giant. Coca-Cola holds a roughly 21% stake in HBC.

The company, whose annual outlook remains withdrawn, said it has stopped placing orders for concentrate in Russia and ceased investments in the market.

The London-listed company said organic revenue in the first quarter rose 25.9%, excluding Russia and Ukraine.

The Switzerland-headquartered company said it increased prices in the quarter to help manage rising input cost inflation, and that has not negatively impacted volumes.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA HBC AG 1.49% 1598 Delayed Quote.-37.46%
PEPSICO, INC. -0.48% 170.66 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 66 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
