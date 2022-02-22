Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola HBC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC trounces profit estimates as demand soars

02/22/2022 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC AG'S annual profit trounced market expectations, boosted by higher demand for low-sugar and energy drinks while people opted to dine out more as COVID restrictions eased, the soft drinks bottler said on Tuesday.

"The business has delivered a very strong recovery in 2021, with all key metrics above pre-pandemic levels," Chief Executive Officer Zoran Bogdanovic said, adding that the company was mindful of inflationary pressures ahead.

The company, one of Coca-Cola's bottlers and sellers operating in 29 countries across Europe and Africa, said comparable operating profit for the full year ended Dec. 31 rose 23.6% to 831 million euros ($939.03 mln), above a company-provided consensus of 797.6 million euros.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC. 1.60% 575.2 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
COCA-COLA HBC AG -4.54% 2315 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.00% 556.39 Delayed Quote.4.72%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.58% 167.71 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.70% 179.64 Delayed Quote.4.11%
All news about COCA-COLA HBC AG
02:14aBottler Coca-Cola HBC trounces profit estimates as demand soars
RE
02:07aEarnings Flash (CCH.L) COCA-COLA HBC Reports FY21 EPS EUR1.50
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (CCH.L) COCA-COLA HBC AG Posts FY21 Revenue EUR7.2M
MT
02/18COCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
02/02COCA COLA HBC : Conference call invitation for investors and analysts for the 2021 Third-q..
PU
02/01COCA COLA HBC : ranked Europe's most sustainable Beverage Company
PU
01/27Russia-Ukraine Tensions Seen Affecting Mining, Energy and Grain Sectors -- Analysis
DJ
01/25Coca-Cola HBC Unit Acquires 42% Stake In Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Egypt
MT
01/20COCA COLA HBC : There's no time to waste for action on emissions
PU
01/20COCA COLA HBC : Net zero means trusting partners you haven't met and technology that doesn..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA HBC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 081 M 8 028 M 8 028 M
Net income 2021 529 M 600 M 600 M
Net Debt 2021 1 844 M 2 091 M 2 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 10 167 M 11 527 M 11 527 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,79 €
Average target price 35,81 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG-9.39%11 527
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY5.62%270 486
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.4.40%54 563
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED12.62%12 608
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.46%11 485
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED7.89%8 576