Coca Cola HBC : 2021 Full Year Results Presentation

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
EXECUTION DRIVES MOMENTUM

FULL YEAR RESULTS

22 FEBRUARY 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING

STATEMENT

Unless otherwise indicated, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the financial and operating data or other information included herein relate to Coca-Cola HBC AG and its subsidiaries ("Coca-Cola HBC" or the "Company" or "we" or the "Group").

This document contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "outlook", "guidance", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "target" and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements regarding our future financial position and results, our outlook for 2022 and future years, business strategy and the effects of the global economic slowdown, the impact of the sovereign debt crisis, currency volatility, our recent acquisitions, and restructuring initiatives on our business and financial condition, our future dealings with The Coca-Cola Company, budgets, projected levels of consumption and production, projected raw material and other costs, estimates of capital expenditure, free cash flow, effective tax rates and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect our current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. Our actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the risks described in the 2020 Integrated Annual Report for Coca- Cola HBC AG and its subsidiaries.

Although we believe that, as of the date of this document, the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our future results, level of activity, performance or achievements will meet these expectations. Moreover, neither we, nor our directors, employees, advisors nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. After the date of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements included in this document, unless we are required by law or the rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority to update these forward-looking statements, we will not necessarily update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them either to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

2 FULL YEAR RESULTS 22 FEBRUARY 2022

OPERATIONAL REVIEW & STRATEGY

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

STRONG EXECUTION DRIVES GROWTH MOMENTUM

  1. Delivered strong financial performance
  2. Growth driven by strategic priorities
  3. Increasing prices and gaining share
  4. Investing for sustainable, long-term growth
  5. Increasing dividend pay-out ratio

6 Strongest ever partnership with The Coca-Cola Company

4 FULL YEAR RESULTS 22 FEBRUARY 2022

STRONG

FINANCIAL PROGRESS

Volume*Comparable EBIT Free cash flow

+14.0% vs 2020

€831m

€601.3m

+23.6%

+€104.3m

+9.0% vs 2019

or

+ 20.2% ex Cyprus

property sale

FX-neutral revenue*

Comparable EPS

Dividend

+20.6%

+10.3%

vs 2020

vs 2019

€1.58€0.71

+33.7% +10.9%

*Like for like

5 FULL YEAR RESULTS 22 FEBRUARY 2022

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
07:40aCredit Suisse Trims Coca-Cola HBC PT, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05:36aCoca Cola HBC Puts Contingency Plans For Ukraine Crisis
MT
05:28aLondon-listed Coca-Cola HBC readies Russia contingencies as profits rise
RE
04:00aTRANSCRIPT : Coca-Cola HBC AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
03:54aCoca Cola HBC Says It Has Contingency Plans To Act Swiftly For Escalation In Russia-Ukr..
RE
02:40aCoca-Cola HBC's FY21 Profit Rises on 17% Jump in Sales Revenue
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (CCH.L) COCA-COLA HBC AG Posts FY21 Revenue EUR7.2M
MT
Financials
Sales 2021 7 081 M 8 028 M 8 028 M
Net income 2021 529 M 600 M 600 M
Net Debt 2021 1 844 M 2 091 M 2 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 10 167 M 11 527 M 11 527 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,79 €
Average target price 35,69 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG-9.39%11 527
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY5.62%270 486
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.4.40%54 563
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED12.62%12 608
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.46%11 485
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED7.89%8 576