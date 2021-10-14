Log in
COCA-COLA HBC AG

Coca Cola HBC : Conference call invitation for investors and analysts for the 2021 Third-quarter trading update on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

10/14/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Coca-Cola HBC AG

Conference call invitation for investors and analysts

2021 Third-quarter trading update on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Zug, Switzerland - 14 October 2021 - Coca-Cola HBC AG (Coca‑Cola HBC) will release a trading update for the 2021 third quarter, on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 7:00 am GMT. The press release will be available as of that time on the company's website: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations

Coca-Cola HBC's management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 9:00 am GMT.

To join the call, in listen-only mode please join via webcast at: http://coca-colahellenic.com/

If you anticipate asking a question, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the Passcode: 6044238 and leave any information requested after the tone. You will be joined automatically to the conference.

UK participants - toll free

08002796619 / 08444819752

US participants - toll free

18778709135

Greek participants - toll free

8008481093

Swiss participants - toll free

0800000367

Standard international

+44(0)2071928338

A recording of the call and its transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the conference call: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations

Coca‑Cola HBC Group

Investors and Analysts:

Joanna Kennedy

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +44 7802 427505

joanna.kennedy@cchellenic.com

Carla Fabiano

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 7808 215245

carla.fabiano@cchellenic.com

Jemima Benstead

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 7740 535130

jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com

Marios Matar

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +306974443335

marios.matar@cchellenic.com

Media:

David Hart

Group Communication Director

Tel: +41 41 726 0143

david.hart@cchellenic.com

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We create value for all our stakeholders by supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate and we believe building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. Together, we and our customers serve more than 600 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 28 countries on three continents. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most flexible in the beverage industry, offering consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, plant-based, ready-to-drink tea, coffee, adult sparkling and premium spirits categories. These beverages include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa, Valser, Romerquelle, Fanta, Sprite, Powerade, FuzeTea, Dobry, Cappy, Monster and Adez. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our more than 26,000 employees and we are ranked among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG and FTSE4Good.

Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX:EEE). For more information, please visit https://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
