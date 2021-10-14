Coca Cola HBC : Conference call invitation for investors and analysts for the 2021 Third-quarter trading update on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Conference call invitation for investors and analysts

2021 Third-quarter trading update on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Zug, Switzerland - 14 October 2021 - Coca-Cola HBC AG (Coca‑Cola HBC) will release a trading update for the 2021 third quarter, on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 7:00 am GMT. The press release will be available as of that time on the company's website: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations

Coca-Cola HBC's management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 9:00 am GMT.

To join the call, in listen-only mode please join via webcast at: http://coca-colahellenic.com/

If you anticipate asking a question, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the Passcode: 6044238 and leave any information requested after the tone. You will be joined automatically to the conference.

UK participants - toll free 08002796619 / 08444819752 US participants - toll free 18778709135 Greek participants - toll free 8008481093 Swiss participants - toll free 0800000367 Standard international +44(0)2071928338

A recording of the call and its transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the conference call: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations

Investors and Analysts: Joanna Kennedy Investor Relations Director Tel: +44 7802 427505 joanna.kennedy@cchellenic.com Carla Fabiano Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 7808 215245 carla.fabiano@cchellenic.com Jemima Benstead Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 7740 535130 jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com Marios Matar Investor Relations Manager Tel: +306974443335 marios.matar@cchellenic.com Media: David Hart Group Communication Director Tel: +41 41 726 0143 david.hart@cchellenic.com

