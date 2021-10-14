Coca Cola HBC : Conference call invitation for investors and analysts for the 2021 Third-quarter trading update on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Coca-Cola HBC AG
Conference call invitation for investors and analysts
2021 Third-quarter trading update on Wednesday, 3 November 2021
Zug, Switzerland - 14 October 2021 - Coca-Cola HBC AG (Coca‑Cola HBC) will release a trading update for the 2021 third quarter, on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 7:00 am GMT. The press release will be available as of that time on the company's website: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations
Coca-Cola HBC's management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 9:00 am GMT.
To join the call, in listen-only mode please join via webcast at: http://coca-colahellenic.com/
If you anticipate asking a question, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the Passcode: 6044238 and leave any information requested after the tone. You will be joined automatically to the conference.
UK participants - toll free
08002796619 / 08444819752
US participants - toll free
18778709135
Greek participants - toll free
8008481093
Swiss participants - toll free
0800000367
Standard international
+44(0)2071928338
A recording of the call and its transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the conference call: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations
Coca‑Cola HBC Group
Investors and Analysts:
Joanna Kennedy
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +44 7802 427505
joanna.kennedy@cchellenic.com
Carla Fabiano
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44 7808 215245
carla.fabiano@cchellenic.com
Jemima Benstead
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44 7740 535130
jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com
Marios Matar
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +306974443335
marios.matar@cchellenic.com
Media:
David Hart
Group Communication Director
Tel: +41 41 726 0143
david.hart@cchellenic.com
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We create value for all our stakeholders by supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate and we believe building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. Together, we and our customers serve more than 600 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 28 countries on three continents. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most flexible in the beverage industry, offering consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, plant-based, ready-to-drink tea, coffee, adult sparkling and premium spirits categories. These beverages include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa, Valser, Romerquelle, Fanta, Sprite, Powerade, FuzeTea, Dobry, Cappy, Monster and Adez. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our more than 26,000 employees and we are ranked among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG and FTSE4Good.
Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX:EEE). For more information, please visit https://www.coca-colahellenic.com.