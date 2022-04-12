Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola HBC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/12 11:35:01 am EDT
1562.00 GBX   -1.67%
01:03pCOCA COLA HBC : Move to organic reporting
PU
04/01COCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
03/22Societe Generale Maintains Coca-Cola HBC's Hold Rating, Lowers PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola HBC : Move to organic reporting

04/12/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Please see attached press release

Coca-Cola HBC AG - Move to organic reporting

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 17:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 466 M 8 127 M 8 127 M
Net income 2022 486 M 529 M 529 M
Net Debt 2022 2 132 M 2 321 M 2 321 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 6 962 M 7 579 M 7 579 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,03 €
Average target price 25,97 €
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG-37.83%7 579
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY7.77%276 647
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.1.98%53 309
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED14.54%11 731
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.66%11 206
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED1.13%8 014