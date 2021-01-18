Log in
Coca Cola HBC : Notice of Results

01/18/2021
Coca-Cola HBC AG

Conference call invitation for investors and analysts

2020 full-year results on Thursday, 11 February 2021

Zug, Switzerland- 18 January 2021-Coca-Cola HBC AG (Coca‑Cola HBC) will release 2020 full-year results on Thursday, 11 February 2021 at 7:00 am GMT. The press release will be available as of that time on the company's website: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations

Coca-Cola HBC's management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, 11 February 2021 at 9:00 am GMT.

To join the call in listen-only mode please join via webcast at: http://coca-colahellenic.com/

If you anticipate asking a question, please dial one of the following numbers and quote 'Coca‑Cola Hellenic'. Please dial in 20 minutes early to allow the operator to manage demand in the current environment and to ensure that you are able to join the call at the start.

UK participants - toll free

0808 109 0700

US participants - toll free

1 866 966 5335

Greek participants - toll free

00800 1273 78

Swiss participants - toll free

0800 800 038

Standard international

+44 (0) 33 0551 0200

The conference call, which will include management's remarks followed by a question and answer session, will last approximately one hour.

A recording of the call and its transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the conference call: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations

Enquiries

Coca‑Cola HBC Group

Investors and Analysts:

Joanna Kennedy

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +44 7802 427505

joanna.kennedy@cchellenic.com

Carla Fabiano

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 7808 215245

carla.fabiano@cchellenic.com

Vasso Aliferi

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +41 79 610 7881

vasso.aliferi@cchellenic.com

Media:

David Hart

Group Communication Director

Tel: +41 41 726 0143

david.hart@cchellenic.com

About Coca‑Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG, a growth-focused Consumer Packaged Goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We create value for all our stakeholders by supporting the socio-economic development of the societies in which we operate and we believe building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. Together, we and our customers serve more than 600 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 28 countries on 3 continents. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most flexible in the beverage industry, offering consumer-leading partner brands in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, plant-based, ready-to-drink tea, coffee, adult sparkling and premium spirits categories. These brands include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Schweppes, Kinley, Royal Bliss, Costa Coffee, Valser, Romerquelle, Fanta, Sprite, Powerade, FuzeTea, Dobry, Cappy, Monster and Adez. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our more than 28,000 employees and we are ranked among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG and FTSE4Good.

Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX:EEE). For more information, please visit http://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 12:29:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
