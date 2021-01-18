Coca Cola HBC : Notice of Results

Coca-Cola HBC AG
Conference call invitation for investors and analysts
2020 full-year results on Thursday, 11 February 2021
Zug, Switzerland- 18 January 2021-Coca-Cola HBC AG (Coca‑Cola HBC) will release 2020 full-year results on Thursday, 11 February 2021 at 7:00 am GMT. The press release will be available as of that time on the company's website: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations
Coca-Cola HBC's management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, 11 February 2021 at 9:00 am GMT.
To join the call in listen-only mode please join via webcast at: http://coca-colahellenic.com/
If you anticipate asking a question, please dial one of the following numbers and quote 'Coca‑Cola Hellenic'. Please dial in 20 minutes early to allow the operator to manage demand in the current environment and to ensure that you are able to join the call at the start.
|
UK participants - toll free
|
0808 109 0700
|
US participants - toll free
|
1 866 966 5335
|
Greek participants - toll free
|
00800 1273 78
|
Swiss participants - toll free
|
0800 800 038
|
Standard international
|
+44 (0) 33 0551 0200
The conference call, which will include management's remarks followed by a question and answer session, will last approximately one hour.
A recording of the call and its transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the conference call: https://www.coca-colahellenic.com/en/investor-relations/results-reports-presentations
Enquiries
Coca‑Cola HBC Group
|
Investors and Analysts:
|
|
Joanna Kennedy
Investor Relations Director
|
Tel: +44 7802 427505
joanna.kennedy@cchellenic.com
|
|
|
Carla Fabiano
Investor Relations Manager
|
Tel: +44 7808 215245
carla.fabiano@cchellenic.com
|
|
|
Vasso Aliferi
Investor Relations Manager
|
Tel: +41 79 610 7881
vasso.aliferi@cchellenic.com
|
|
|
Media:
|
|
David Hart
Group Communication Director
|
Tel: +41 41 726 0143
david.hart@cchellenic.com
