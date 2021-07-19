Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Coca-Cola HBC AG Turmstrasse 26 6312 Steinhausen Switzerland T +41 41 726 01 10 www.coca-colahellenic.com

19 July 2021

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 16 July 2021 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 16 July 2021 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares Number of Shares Share price acquired by the acquired by the PDMRs under the Company on behalf ESPP of the PDMRs under the ESPP ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 152.196 61.171 £ 26.53057 JAN GUSTAVSSON 92.438 37.322 £ 26.53057 MINAS AGELIDIS 30.589 27.101 £ 26.53057 MARCEL MARTIN 56.979 - £ 26.53057 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 31.693 29.733 £ 26.53057 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 45.379 - £ 26.53057 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 101.962 28.650 £ 26.53057 VITALIY NOVIKOV 150.463 44.770 £ 26.53057 MATTHIEU SEGUIN 65.844 23.742 £ 26.53057 ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC 26.907 26.116 £ 26.53057 SEAN O'NEILL 49.621 23.229 £ 26.53057 MOURAD AJARTI 92.436 27.044 £ 26.53057 FRANK O'DONNELL 24.296 19.785 £ 26.53057 BARBARA TOENZ 26.011 - £ 26.53057

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.