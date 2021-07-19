Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

|
19 July 2021
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 16 July 2021 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 16 July 2021 are also set out below.
|
PDMR
|
Number of Shares
|
Number of Shares
|
Share price
|
|
acquired by the
|
acquired by the
|
|
|
PDMRs under the
|
Company on behalf
|
|
|
ESPP
|
of the PDMRs
|
|
|
|
under the ESPP
|
|
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
|
152.196
|
61.171
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
JAN GUSTAVSSON
|
92.438
|
37.322
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
MINAS AGELIDIS
|
30.589
|
27.101
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
MARCEL MARTIN
|
56.979
|
-
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
SANDA PAREZANOVIC
|
31.693
|
29.733
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
|
45.379
|
-
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS
|
101.962
|
28.650
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
VITALIY NOVIKOV
|
150.463
|
44.770
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
MATTHIEU SEGUIN
|
65.844
|
23.742
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC
|
26.907
|
26.116
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
SEAN O'NEILL
|
49.621
|
23.229
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
MOURAD AJARTI
|
92.436
|
27.044
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
FRANK O'DONNELL
|
24.296
|
19.785
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
|
BARBARA TOENZ
|
26.011
|
-
|
£ 26.53057
|
|
|
|
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
|
|
transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF
|
|
instrument
|
|
6.70 EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
CH0198251305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES
|
|
|
|
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
|
|
|
|
PURCHASE PLAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
|
152.196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
152.196
|
GBP 4,037.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
2021-07-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
XLON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF
|
|
instrument
|
|
6.70 EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
CH0198251305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
|
|
|
|
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR UNDER
|
|
|
|
THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE
|
|
|
|
PLAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
|
61.171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
61.171
|
|
GBP 1,622.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
2021-07-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
XLON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
JAN GUSTAVSSON
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
|
|
|
|
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF
|
|
instrument
|
|
6.70 EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
CH0198251305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES
|
|
|
|
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
|
|
|
|
PURCHASE PLAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
|
92.438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
92.438
|
GBP 2,452.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
2021-07-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
XLON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
-
Description of the financial
|
|
instrument, type of
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF
|
|
instrument
|
6.70 EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
CH0198251305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
|
|
|
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR UNDER
|
|
|
THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE
|
|
|
PLAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
|
37.322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
Total
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
37.322
|
|
GBP 990.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e) Date of the transaction
|
2021-07-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
MINAS AGELIDIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
REGIONAL DIRECTOR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
|
|
transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF
|
|
instrument
|
6.70 EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
CH0198251305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES
|
|
|
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
|
|
|
PURCHASE PLAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
|
30.589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.53057 GBP
|
30.589
|
GBP 811.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-07-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
