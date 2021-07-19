Log in
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

07/19/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Coca-Cola HBC AG

Turmstrasse 26

6312 Steinhausen

Switzerland

T +41 41 726 01 10

www.coca-colahellenic.com

19 July 2021

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 16 July 2021 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 16 July 2021 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of Shares

Number of Shares

Share price

acquired by the

acquired by the

PDMRs under the

Company on behalf

ESPP

of the PDMRs

under the ESPP

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

152.196

61.171

£ 26.53057

JAN GUSTAVSSON

92.438

37.322

£ 26.53057

MINAS AGELIDIS

30.589

27.101

£ 26.53057

MARCEL MARTIN

56.979

-

£ 26.53057

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

31.693

29.733

£ 26.53057

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

45.379

-

£ 26.53057

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

101.962

28.650

£ 26.53057

VITALIY NOVIKOV

150.463

44.770

£ 26.53057

MATTHIEU SEGUIN

65.844

23.742

£ 26.53057

ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC

26.907

26.116

£ 26.53057

SEAN O'NEILL

49.621

23.229

£ 26.53057

MOURAD AJARTI

92.436

27.044

£ 26.53057

FRANK O'DONNELL

24.296

19.785

£ 26.53057

BARBARA TOENZ

26.011

-

£ 26.53057

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF

instrument

6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

26.53057 GBP

152.196

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

26.53057 GBP

152.196

GBP 4,037.85

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-07-16

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF

instrument

6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR UNDER

THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE

PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

26.53057 GBP

61.171

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

26.53057 GBP

61.171

GBP 1,622.90

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-07-16

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF

instrument

6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

26.53057 GBP

92.438

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Volume

Total

- Aggregated volume

26.53057 GBP

92.438

GBP 2,452.43

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-07-16

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the financial

instrument, type of

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF

instrument

6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b) Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR UNDER

THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE

PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

26.53057 GBP

37.322

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Volume

Total

- Aggregated volume

26.53057 GBP

37.322

GBP 990.17

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-16

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

MINAS AGELIDIS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

REGIONAL DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF

instrument

6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

26.53057 GBP

30.589

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

26.53057 GBP

30.589

GBP 811.54

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-07-16

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
