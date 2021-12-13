Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
13 December 2021
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMR sold ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 10 December 2021.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SALE OF 10,000 SHARES AT GBP 24.66 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 245,798
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.66 GBP
10,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
Total
24.66 GBP
10,000
246,600.00 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-12-10
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 10
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:45:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
7 072 M
7 982 M
7 982 M
Net income 2021
525 M
525 M
592 M
592 M
Net Debt 2021
1 921 M
2 168 M
2 168 M
P/E ratio 2021
20,0x
20,0x
Yield 2021
2,42%
Capitalization
10 542 M
11 896 M
11 899 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,76x
1,76x
EV / Sales 2022
1,56x
1,56x
Nbr of Employees
26 000
26 000
Free-Float
52,2%
