    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13 December 2021

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR sold ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 10 December 2021.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SALE OF 10,000 SHARES AT GBP 24.66 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 245,798

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.66 GBP

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

Total

24.66 GBP

10,000

246,600.00 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-12-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10


Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:45:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
