Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

20 December 2021

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 December 2021 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 December 2021 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 163.149 68.323 £ 24.97876 JAN GUSTAVSSON 99.090 41.685 £ 24.97876 MINAS AGELIDIS 32.790 32.000 £ 24.97876 MARCEL MARTIN 60.443 - £ 24.97876 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 33.974 33.210 £ 24.97876 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 48.645 46.702 £ 24.97876 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 32.790 32.000 £ 24.97876 VITALIY NOVIKOV 161.290 31.567 £ 24.97876 MATTHIEU SEGUIN 69.845 25.184 £ 24.97876 ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC 28.542 27.703 £ 24.97876 SEAN O'NEILL 53.192 25.945 £ 24.97876 MOURAD AJARTI 101.852 29.798 £ 24.97876 FRANK O'DONNELL 25.772 25.184 £ 24.97876 BARBARA TOENZ 27.883 - £ 24.97876 BEN ALMANZAR 214.482 - £ 24.97876 SPYROS MELLO 47.900 - £ 24.97876

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.



For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10