    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

12/20/2021 | 10:50am EST
20 December 2021

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 December 2021 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 December 2021 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP

Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP

Share price

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

163.149

68.323

£ 24.97876

JAN GUSTAVSSON

99.090

41.685

£ 24.97876

MINAS AGELIDIS

32.790

32.000

£ 24.97876

MARCEL MARTIN

60.443

-

£ 24.97876

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

33.974

33.210

£ 24.97876

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

48.645

46.702

£ 24.97876

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

32.790

32.000

£ 24.97876

VITALIY NOVIKOV

161.290

31.567

£ 24.97876

MATTHIEU SEGUIN

69.845

25.184

£ 24.97876

ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC

28.542

27.703

£ 24.97876

SEAN O'NEILL

53.192

25.945

£ 24.97876

MOURAD AJARTI

101.852

29.798

£ 24.97876

FRANK O'DONNELL

25.772

25.184

£ 24.97876

BARBARA TOENZ

27.883

-

£ 24.97876

BEN ALMANZAR

214.482

-

£ 24.97876

SPYROS MELLO

47.900

-

£ 24.97876

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.


For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 15:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
