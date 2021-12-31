Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
12/31/2021 | 06:37am EST
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
The Company has been notified of the following transfer of ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 31 December 2021 to a person closely associated with a PDMR ("PCA").
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
SARI MANAGEMENT (PTC) LTD.
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA OF ANASTASSIS G. DAVID, CHAIRMAN AND PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
TRANSFER OF 9,260 SHARES, TO SARI MANAGEMENT (PTC) LTD., AS TRUSTEE OF A PRIVATE DISCRETIONARY TRUST FOR THE PRIMARY BENEFIT OF PRESENT AND FUTURE MEMBERS OF THE FAMILY OF THE LATE A.G. LEVENTIS (WHICH INCLUDES THE PDMR AND HIS FAMILY).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.00 GBP
9,260
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
Total
0.00 GBP
9,260
0.00 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-12-31
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
