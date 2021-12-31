Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company has been notified of the following transfer of ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 31 December 2021 to a person closely associated with a PDMR ("PCA").

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name SARI MANAGEMENT (PTC) LTD. 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA OF ANASTASSIS G. DAVID, CHAIRMAN AND PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b) LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction TRANSFER OF 9,260 SHARES, TO SARI MANAGEMENT (PTC) LTD., AS TRUSTEE OF A PRIVATE DISCRETIONARY TRUST FOR THE PRIMARY BENEFIT OF PRESENT AND FUTURE MEMBERS OF THE FAMILY OF THE LATE A.G. LEVENTIS (WHICH INCLUDES THE PDMR AND HIS FAMILY). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 GBP 9,260 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price Volume Total 0.00 GBP 9,260 0.00 GBP e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10