Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

18 February 2022

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 February 2022 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 February 2022 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 157.712 68.374 £ 24.6057 JAN GUSTAVSSON 95.788 41.716 £ 24.6057 MINAS AGELIDIS 31.697 32.022 £ 24.6057 MARCEL MARTIN 60.410 34.904 £ 24.6057 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 32.841 33.234 £ 24.6057 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 47.023 46.736 £ 24.6057 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 84.525 32.022 £ 24.6057 VITALIY NOVIKOV 155.914 31.590 £ 24.6057 MATTHIEU SEGUIN 69.807 25.170 £ 24.6057 ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC 28.527 27.688 £ 24.6057 SEAN O'NEILL 51.416 25.964 £ 24.6057 MOURAD AJARTI 101.055 29.565 £ 24.6057 FRANK O'DONNELL 25.758 25.170 £ 24.6057 BARBARA TOENZ 26.953 - £ 24.6057 BEN ALMANZAR 207.334 - £ 24.6057 SPYROS MELLO 46.303 - £ 24.6057 IVO BJELIS 56.394 21.444 £ 24.6057

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.



