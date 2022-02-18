Log in
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

02/18/2022
18 February 2022

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 February 2022 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 February 2022 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP

Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP

Share price

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

157.712

68.374

£ 24.6057

JAN GUSTAVSSON

95.788

41.716

£ 24.6057

MINAS AGELIDIS

31.697

32.022

£ 24.6057

MARCEL MARTIN

60.410

34.904

£ 24.6057

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

32.841

33.234

£ 24.6057

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

47.023

46.736

£ 24.6057

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

84.525

32.022

£ 24.6057

VITALIY NOVIKOV

155.914

31.590

£ 24.6057

MATTHIEU SEGUIN

69.807

25.170

£ 24.6057

ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC

28.527

27.688

£ 24.6057

SEAN O'NEILL

51.416

25.964

£ 24.6057

MOURAD AJARTI

101.055

29.565

£ 24.6057

FRANK O'DONNELL

25.758

25.170

£ 24.6057

BARBARA TOENZ

26.953

-

£ 24.6057

BEN ALMANZAR

207.334

-

£ 24.6057

SPYROS MELLO

46.303

-

£ 24.6057

IVO BJELIS

56.394

21.444

£ 24.6057

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.


For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
