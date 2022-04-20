Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
04/20/2022 | 10:26am EDT
20 April 2022
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 19 April 2022 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 19 April 2022 are also set out below.
PDMR
Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP
Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP
Share price
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
2,158.842
450.948
£ 15.80664
JAN GUSTAVSSON
2,064.881
389.159
£ 15.80664
MINAS AGELIDIS
663.079
298.732
£ 15.80664
MARCEL MARTIN
92.690
53.554
£ 15.80664
SANDA PAREZANOVIC
52.007
53.592
£ 15.80664
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
1,099.050
337.708
£ 15.80664
NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS
1,768.212
51.638
£ 15.80664
VITALIY NOVIKOV
3,261.613
50.940
£ 15.80664
MOURAD AJARTI
2,014.824
248.791
£ 15.80664
BARBARA TOENZ
386.829
-
£ 15.80664
BEN ALMANZAR
328.329
-
£ 15.80664
SPYROS MELLO
73.326
-
£ 15.80664
IVO BJELIS
821.678
32.903
£ 15.80664
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.