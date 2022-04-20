Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

20 April 2022

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 19 April 2022 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 19 April 2022 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 2,158.842 450.948 £ 15.80664 JAN GUSTAVSSON 2,064.881 389.159 £ 15.80664 MINAS AGELIDIS 663.079 298.732 £ 15.80664 MARCEL MARTIN 92.690 53.554 £ 15.80664 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 52.007 53.592 £ 15.80664 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 1,099.050 337.708 £ 15.80664 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 1,768.212 51.638 £ 15.80664 VITALIY NOVIKOV 3,261.613 50.940 £ 15.80664 MOURAD AJARTI 2,014.824 248.791 £ 15.80664 BARBARA TOENZ 386.829 - £ 15.80664 BEN ALMANZAR 328.329 - £ 15.80664 SPYROS MELLO 73.326 - £ 15.80664 IVO BJELIS 821.678 32.903 £ 15.80664



The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.



