    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
04/20 10:41:19 am EDT
1621.50 GBX   +3.18%
COCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
07:34aDeutsche Bank Maintains Coca-Cola HBC At Buy, Cuts PT
MT
04/19COCA COLA HBC : Notice of results - 2022 Q1 trading update on Thursday, 12 May 2022
PU
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

04/20/2022 | 10:26am EDT
20 April 2022

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 19 April 2022 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 19 April 2022 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP

Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP

Share price

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2,158.842

450.948

£ 15.80664

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2,064.881

389.159

£ 15.80664

MINAS AGELIDIS

663.079

298.732

£ 15.80664

MARCEL MARTIN

92.690

53.554

£ 15.80664

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

52.007

53.592

£ 15.80664

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

1,099.050

337.708

£ 15.80664

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

1,768.212

51.638

£ 15.80664

VITALIY NOVIKOV

3,261.613

50.940

£ 15.80664

MOURAD AJARTI

2,014.824

248.791

£ 15.80664

BARBARA TOENZ

386.829

-

£ 15.80664

BEN ALMANZAR

328.329

-

£ 15.80664

SPYROS MELLO

73.326

-

£ 15.80664

IVO BJELIS

821.678

32.903

£ 15.80664


The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.


For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
