    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:01 2022-11-11 am EST
2027.00 GBX   -0.73%
08:42aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
08:42aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
11/09A good configuration for markets
MS
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

11/11/2022 | 08:42am EST
11 November 2022

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 10 November 2022.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

DUE TO UPCOMING EXPIRATION, EXERCISE OF 29,734 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 14.13 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 20.03 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 173,495

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.03 GBP

29,734

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

Total

20.03 GBP

29,734

595,572.02 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-11-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10


Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 13:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
