Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
14 November 2022
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 11 November 2022.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
DUE TO UPCOMING EXPIRATION, EXERCISE OF 10,618 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 14.13 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 20.307407 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 64,891
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
20.307407 GBP
10,618
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
Total
20.307407 GBP
10,618
215,624.05 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-11-11
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 10
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 15:14:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
