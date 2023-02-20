Advanced search
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

02/20/2023 | 10:00am EST
20 February 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 February 2023 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 February 2023 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP

Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP

Share price

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

206.477

90.401

£ 20.70679

JAN GUSTAVSSON

125.382

54.906

£ 20.70679

MINAS AGELIDIS

41.423

42.393

£ 20.70679

MARCEL MARTIN

46.516

45.567

£ 20.70679

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

43.005

43.924

£ 20.70679

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

63.225

62.892

£ 20.70679

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

111.274

42.393

£ 20.70679

VITALIY NOVIKOV

203.870

41.706

£ 20.70679

MOURAD AJARTI

140.642

40.548

£ 20.70679

BARBARA TOENZ

35.823

36.049

£ 20.70679

BEN ALMANZAR

271.285

55.460

£ 20.70679

SPYROS MELLO

58.821

37.158

£ 20.70679

IVO BJELIS

71.646

37.713

£ 20.70679

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.


For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 14:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
