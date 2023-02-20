Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

20 February 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 February 2023 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 February 2023 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 206.477 90.401 £ 20.70679 JAN GUSTAVSSON 125.382 54.906 £ 20.70679 MINAS AGELIDIS 41.423 42.393 £ 20.70679 MARCEL MARTIN 46.516 45.567 £ 20.70679 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 43.005 43.924 £ 20.70679 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 63.225 62.892 £ 20.70679 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 111.274 42.393 £ 20.70679 VITALIY NOVIKOV 203.870 41.706 £ 20.70679 MOURAD AJARTI 140.642 40.548 £ 20.70679 BARBARA TOENZ 35.823 36.049 £ 20.70679 BEN ALMANZAR 271.285 55.460 £ 20.70679 SPYROS MELLO 58.821 37.158 £ 20.70679 IVO BJELIS 71.646 37.713 £ 20.70679

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.



For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10