Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola HBC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:11:36 2023-02-22 am EST
2142.50 GBX   +1.64%
10:57aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
02/20Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
02/20Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

02/22/2023 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

22 February 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR sold ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 21 February 2023.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SALE OF 7,267 SHARES AT GBP 20.90336 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 151,411

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.90336 GBP

7,267

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

Total

20.90336 GBP

7,267

151,904.72 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-02-21

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10


Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 15:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COCA-COLA HBC AG
10:57aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
02/20Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
02/20Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
02/20Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
02/20Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
02/16Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
02/16Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
02/16Barclays Lifts Coca-Cola HBC PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/16Citigroup starts Inchcape with 'buy'
AN
02/15Deutsche Bank Lifts Coca-Cola HBC PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA HBC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 958 M 9 559 M 9 559 M
Net income 2022 381 M 407 M 407 M
Net Debt 2022 2 170 M 2 316 M 2 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 8 780 M 9 370 M 9 370 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 23,94 €
Average target price 27,45 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG6.84%9 370
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-5.99%258 814
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.03%50 409
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.38%14 478
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-3.06%11 139
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED6.22%10 962