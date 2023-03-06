|
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
06 March 2023
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 03 March 2023.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
JAN GUSTAVSSON
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
EXERCISE OF 9,232 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 12.56 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 21.85 PER SHARE RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 85,110
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
21.85 GBP
|
9,232
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
21.85 GBP
|
9,232
|
201,719.20 GBP
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-03-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 10
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 15:34:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about COCA-COLA HBC AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA HBC AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
8 958 M
9 495 M
9 495 M
|Net income 2022
|
381 M
404 M
404 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
2 170 M
2 301 M
2 301 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|23,8x
|Yield 2022
|3,13%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 025 M
9 567 M
9 567 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,25x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,13x
|Nbr of Employees
|33 000
|Free-Float
|52,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|24,60 €
|Average target price
|27,56 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,0%