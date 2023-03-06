Advanced search
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:12:16 2023-03-06 am EST
2171.50 GBX   -0.25%
10:35aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
10:35aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
03/03Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

03/06/2023 | 10:35am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06 March 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 03 March 2023.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE OF 9,232 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 12.56 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 21.85 PER SHARE RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 85,110

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.85 GBP

9,232

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

Total

21.85 GBP

9,232

201,719.20 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-03

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10


Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 15:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
