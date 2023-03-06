Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06 March 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 03 March 2023.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name JAN GUSTAVSSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b) LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE OF 9,232 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 12.56 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 21.85 PER SHARE RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 85,110 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 21.85 GBP 9,232 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price Volume Total 21.85 GBP 9,232 201,719.20 GBP e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-03 f) Place of the transaction XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10