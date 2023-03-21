Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
03/21/2023 | 05:31am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
21 March 2023
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the 'Company')
Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs have been granted at nil cost performance shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 17 March 2023 through their participation in the Stock Option and Performance Share Award Plan ("PSP"). The performance shares will vest after three years subject to achievement of performance conditions.
PDMR
Number of Shares granted under the PSP
Share price
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
157,114
£ 21.18
JAN GUSTAVSSON
29,677
£ 21.18
MINAS AGELIDIS
22,868
£ 21.18
MARCEL MARTIN
25,662
£ 21.18
BEN ALMANZAR
29,968
£ 21.18
SANDA PAREZANOVIC
23,741
£ 21.18
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
47,383
£ 21.18
NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS
23,043
£ 21.18
VITALIY NOVIKOV
22,519
£ 21.18
MOURAD AJARTI
19,119
£ 21.18
BARBARA TOENZ
19,784
£ 21.18
IVO BJELIS
19,784
£ 21.18
SPYROS MELLO
16,012
£ 21.18
JAAK MIKKEL
16,729
£ 21.18
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found attached.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.