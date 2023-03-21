Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola HBC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:54:26 2023-03-21 am EDT
2134.00 GBX   -0.56%
05:31aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
03/17Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
03/17Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

03/21/2023 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

21 March 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the 'Company')

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs have been granted at nil cost performance shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 17 March 2023 through their participation in the Stock Option and Performance Share Award Plan ("PSP"). The performance shares will vest after three years subject to achievement of performance conditions.

PDMR

Number of Shares granted under the PSP

Share price

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

157,114

£ 21.18

JAN GUSTAVSSON

29,677

£ 21.18

MINAS AGELIDIS

22,868

£ 21.18

MARCEL MARTIN

25,662

£ 21.18

BEN ALMANZAR

29,968

£ 21.18

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

23,741

£ 21.18

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

47,383

£ 21.18

NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS

23,043

£ 21.18

VITALIY NOVIKOV

22,519

£ 21.18

MOURAD AJARTI

19,119

£ 21.18

BARBARA TOENZ

19,784

£ 21.18

IVO BJELIS

19,784

£ 21.18

SPYROS MELLO

16,012

£ 21.18

JAAK MIKKEL

16,729

£ 21.18

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.


For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 09:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COCA-COLA HBC AG
05:31aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/17Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/17Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/16Manna Drone Delivery Inc. announced that it has received funding from Coca-Cola HBC AG
CI
03/15Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/15Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/07Tr-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
03/06Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/06Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/03Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA HBC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 958 M 9 596 M 9 596 M
Net income 2022 381 M 408 M 408 M
Net Debt 2022 2 170 M 2 325 M 2 325 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 9 018 M 9 661 M 9 661 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,58 €
Average target price 27,56 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG8.77%9 661
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.73%259 665
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-1.23%49 029
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.71%14 678
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED7.44%11 305
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED-0.48%10 349