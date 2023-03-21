Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

21 March 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the 'Company')

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs have been granted at nil cost performance shares of CHF 6.70 each ('Shares') in the Company on 17 March 2023 through their participation in the Stock Option and Performance Share Award Plan ("PSP"). The performance shares will vest after three years subject to achievement of performance conditions.

PDMR Number of Shares granted under the PSP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 157,114 £ 21.18 JAN GUSTAVSSON 29,677 £ 21.18 MINAS AGELIDIS 22,868 £ 21.18 MARCEL MARTIN 25,662 £ 21.18 BEN ALMANZAR 29,968 £ 21.18 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 23,741 £ 21.18 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 47,383 £ 21.18 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 23,043 £ 21.18 VITALIY NOVIKOV 22,519 £ 21.18 MOURAD AJARTI 19,119 £ 21.18 BARBARA TOENZ 19,784 £ 21.18 IVO BJELIS 19,784 £ 21.18 SPYROS MELLO 16,012 £ 21.18 JAAK MIKKEL 16,729 £ 21.18

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.



