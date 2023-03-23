|
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
23 March 2023
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the 'Company')
Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 22 March 2023.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
DUE TO UPCOMING EXPIRATION, EXERCISE OF 28,408 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 16 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 21.92 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 166,151
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
21.92 GBP
|
28,408
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
21.92 GBP
|
28,408
|
622,703.36 GBP
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-03-22
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 10
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:32:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
