Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola HBC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:52:49 2023-03-23 am EDT
2188.00 GBX   -0.27%
09:33aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
03/22Tonic maker Fevertree to raise prices as glass costs soar
RE
03/21Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

03/23/2023 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23 March 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the 'Company')

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 22 March 2023.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

DUE TO UPCOMING EXPIRATION, EXERCISE OF 28,408 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 16 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 21.92 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 166,151

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.92 GBP

28,408

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

Total

21.92 GBP

28,408

622,703.36 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-22

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10


Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COCA-COLA HBC AG
09:33aCoca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/22Tonic maker Fevertree to raise prices as glass costs soar
RE
03/21Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/17Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/17Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/16Manna Drone Delivery Inc. announced that it has received funding from Coca-Cola HBC AG
CI
03/15Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/15Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
03/07Tr-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
03/06Coca Cola Hbc : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA HBC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 737 M 10 506 M 10 506 M
Net income 2023 622 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2023 2 073 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 9 124 M 9 845 M 9 845 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,87 €
Average target price 27,56 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.20%9 845
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-5.60%259 795
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-2.78%48 762
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.06%15 156
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED6.78%11 192
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED2.42%10 650
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer