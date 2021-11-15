Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Coca-Cola HBC AG
  News
  Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

11/15/2021 | 10:05am EST
See the announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 15:04:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 083 M 8 109 M 8 109 M
Net income 2021 523 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2021 1 949 M 2 232 M 2 232 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 11 098 M 12 708 M 12 706 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 52,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,36 €
Average target price 34,40 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG9.05%12 708
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.23%244 522
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.11.47%50 579
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED22.60%12 142
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.63%10 889
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED14.19%8 838